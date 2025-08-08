NASCAR Cup Series star pitches WILD test to make cars WAY faster

Change your timezone:

The need for speed is a hot NASCAR Cup Series topic right now with drivers, analysts and fans clamoring for more horsepower and more excitement.

Things appeared to hit a new low last weekend at Iowa Speedway, or at least they did for 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

He revealed after the weekend that ARCA Menards Series cars had been faster than the Cup Series cars, clearly exasperated by the whole situation.

Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, he said: “I know there’s talk about that much horsepower. We need THAT MUCH horsepower. I think when you look at the short tracks and road courses, having too much power, I’d err to that side because there’s just no reason that the Cup cars should be the slowest thing there on the weekend. They should not be slower than ARCA.

“I think it just takes away from being a Cup driver, and in the end, the cars are so damn slow they don’t race good.”

It’s pretty clear action is needed, but what is the best way for NASCAR to actually get there?

Preece pitches 'a lot more side' test

Cup Series driver Ryan Preece came up with an idea this week that would not only be insightful, it would also be pretty wild.

Speaking to Steven Taranto of CBS Sports, he said: “What I do know is that from the drivers’ standpoint, I wish we would be able to go to a test and overshoot it. Give us too much and just have to dial it back from there.

“Because I feel like we need, I know 1000HP seems like a big number, but in my eyes with the car weighing 3500 pounds, you’re gonna need a big percentage increase to notice I think what we’re trying to accomplish.

“I think there’s so many different ways you can go about it, I’d just like to see us try to test on the ‘a lot more’ side.”

