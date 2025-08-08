Change your timezone:

NASCAR phenom Carson Hocevar has been bringing the controversy on track all year, but he can also do it off track as well.

The talented 22-year-old has had regular beef with his rivals this season - the latest incident coming when he was confronted by a Front Row Motorsports crew member on pit road in Iowa last Sunday.

But Hocevar has also angered NASCAR the organization, after he leaked a key detail about the 2025 race schedule, without even knowing it.

Last year he threw it out there on a Twitch stream that Rockingham was returning to the calendar. Total guess, but turns out he was right of course with the North Carolina track making a comeback in April 2025.

Hocevar then thought nothing more of his inspired reach, that is until he received an angry call from NASCAR.

Hocevar gets angry NASCAR call

Talking on TikTok, he revealed: “So I leaked Rockingham, but I didn’t know it. I had no idea, I had no idea. I just picked something that I thought would be cool for like a joke.

“So I showed up in the shop and they called me, or like NASCAR just called my team. It was just like ‘what in the hell are you doing’ and I’m just like ‘what? I don’t know what you mean’.

“I had no idea, I just pulled this out of thin air. There wasn’t a rumor, there wasn’t anything, there was nothing.

“They’re like ‘how do you know Rockingham’s coming back?’ and I was just like ‘oh no’.”

