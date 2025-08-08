Change your timezone:

Kevin Harvick is demanding a MAJOR change in the NASCAR Cup Series after brutally exposing a shocking secret.

The 2014 champion is massively underwhelmed by the racing he is watching in 2025, and he believes the need for improvements is urgent.

Harvick wants NASCAR to raise its game in one specific area when it comes to Cup Series action - the speed of the cars. And he used a shocking secret coming out of last weekend’s Iowa action to ram home his message.

ARCA cars FASTER than Cup Series cars

Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick revealed: “The ARCA cars ran faster than the Cup cars. I can just tell you this, the Cup cars need to go WAY faster - especially at the short tracks.

“I don’t think that there was anything more evident than this weekend. The ARCA car outqualified the Cup car and it was extremely difficult to pass. The slower you go, the harder it’s going to be to pass, the faster the mid-corner speed is.”

So Harvick absolutely believes more horsepower is needed - and lots of it - to make Cup Series action more exciting.

“I know there’s talk about that much horsepower. We need THAT MUCH horsepower. I think when you look at the short tracks and road courses, having too much power, I’d err to that side because there’s just no reason that the Cup cars should be the slowest thing there on the weekend. They should not be slower than ARCA.

“I think it just takes away from being a Cup driver, and in the end, the cars are so damn slow they don’t race good.”

So why is NASCAR not delivering?

While Harvick knows what he wants, he also has very clear thoughts on why it has not been delivered to date.

“I think a lot of it is the manufacturers and being able to have enough lead time to get the parts and pieces for their engines and the cost associated with that.

“But I think in this type of situation, I think the teams are as much of a holdup as NASCAR because of the fact that they’re going to have to spend money and change the things that come with that.”

