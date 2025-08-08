NASCAR Truck Series Today: Watkins Glen race and qualifying start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Watkins Glen International for practice, qualifying and race action today - Friday, August 9 - and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.
The Mission 176 at The Glen will see the Truck Series drivers complete 72 laps around the track in upstate New York, with just two races to go until the playoffs get underway.
First, though, the starting lineup for the race will need to be set, with today’s qualifying format consisting of one round, with drivers split into two groups that will each set their lap times during their respective 20-minute periods.
Last time out at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Layne Riggs emerged victorious in the No. 34 Ford, but Corey Heim also had cause to celebrate, securing the regular season title after what has been a dominant season so far.
This time around, the return to a road course adds an element of unpredictability, as does the fact that several Cup Series drivers are set to take part, including Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.
With that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.
What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying today?
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 12:40pm ET today - Friday, August 9 - straight after practice, which begins at 11:35am ET.
The qualifying start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 12:40pm United States (CT): 11:40am United States (MT): 10:40am United States (PT): 9:40am
What time is the NASCAR Truck Series race today?
The NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 5pm ET today - Friday August 9.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 5pm United States (CT): 4pm United States (MT): 3pm United States (PT): 2pm
What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?
Today's race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, with qualifying action earlier in the day set to be shown live on FOX Sports 2.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network have the call.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's race.
You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 1 and 2 are also available on several streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream
Entry list and lineup
Here is the full entry list for today’s Truck Series action at Watkins Glen:
1 William Sawalich, TRICON Garage, Toyota
02 Kaden Honeycutt, Young's Motorsports, Chevrolet
2 William Lambros, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford
5 Toni Breidinger, TRICON Garage, Toyota
07 Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
7 Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
9 Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, Chevrolet
11 Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Toyota
13 Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, Ford
15 Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, Toyota
17 Giovanni Ruggiero, TRICON Garage, Toyota
18 Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet
19 Daniel Hemric, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet
22 Gian Buffomante, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford
26 Dawson Sutton, Rackley W.A.R, Chevrolet
33 Frankie Muniz, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford
34 Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
38 Chandler Smith, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
42 Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet
44 Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet
45 Connor Zilisch, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet
52 Christopher Bell, Halmar Friesen Racing, Toyota
56 Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, Toyota
62 Wesley Slimp, Halmar Friesen Racing, Toyota
66 Chris Buescher, ThorSport Racing, Ford
69 Derek White, Motorsports Business Management, Ford
70 Brent Crews, Brent Crews Racing, Toyota
71 Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
75 Parker Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports, Chevrolet
76 Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, Chevrolet
77 Andres Perez De Lara, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
81 Connor Mosack, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet
88 Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Ford
91 Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet
98 Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, Ford
99 Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Ford
Once qualifying is complete, we'll also bring you the starting lineup for today's race.
