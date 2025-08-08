NASCAR Truck Series Today: Watkins Glen race and qualifying start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Watkins Glen International for practice, qualifying and race action today - Friday, August 9 - and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.

The Mission 176 at The Glen will see the Truck Series drivers complete 72 laps around the track in upstate New York, with just two races to go until the playoffs get underway.

First, though, the starting lineup for the race will need to be set, with today’s qualifying format consisting of one round, with drivers split into two groups that will each set their lap times during their respective 20-minute periods.

Last time out at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Layne Riggs emerged victorious in the No. 34 Ford, but Corey Heim also had cause to celebrate, securing the regular season title after what has been a dominant season so far.

This time around, the return to a road course adds an element of unpredictability, as does the fact that several Cup Series drivers are set to take part, including Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

With that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 12:40pm ET today - Friday, August 9 - straight after practice, which begins at 11:35am ET.

The qualifying start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 12:40pm United States (CT): 11:40am United States (MT): 10:40am United States (PT): 9:40am

What time is the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 5pm ET today - Friday August 9.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5pm United States (CT): 4pm United States (MT): 3pm United States (PT): 2pm

What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, with qualifying action earlier in the day set to be shown live on FOX Sports 2.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 1 and 2 are also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream

Entry list and lineup

Here is the full entry list for today’s Truck Series action at Watkins Glen:

1 William Sawalich, TRICON Garage, Toyota

02 Kaden Honeycutt, Young's Motorsports, Chevrolet

2 William Lambros, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford

5 Toni Breidinger, TRICON Garage, Toyota

07 Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

7 Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

9 Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, Chevrolet

11 Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Toyota

13 Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, Ford

15 Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, Toyota

17 Giovanni Ruggiero, TRICON Garage, Toyota

18 Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

19 Daniel Hemric, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

22 Gian Buffomante, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford

26 Dawson Sutton, Rackley W.A.R, Chevrolet

33 Frankie Muniz, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford

34 Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

38 Chandler Smith, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

42 Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet

44 Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet

45 Connor Zilisch, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet

52 Christopher Bell, Halmar Friesen Racing, Toyota

56 Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, Toyota

62 Wesley Slimp, Halmar Friesen Racing, Toyota

66 Chris Buescher, ThorSport Racing, Ford

69 Derek White, Motorsports Business Management, Ford

70 Brent Crews, Brent Crews Racing, Toyota

71 Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

75 Parker Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports, Chevrolet

76 Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, Chevrolet

77 Andres Perez De Lara, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

81 Connor Mosack, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

88 Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Ford

91 Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

98 Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, Ford

99 Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Ford



Once qualifying is complete, we'll also bring you the starting lineup for today's race.

