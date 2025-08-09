NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Watkins Glen International today (Saturday August 9) for qualifying, and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.

Saturday’s qualifying will determine the starting lineup for the race, which is set to take place later this afternoon, and will consist of one round, with the drivers split into two groups and two 20-minute sessions to set their lap times.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend demands change as champion slams 'DISGUSTING' tradition

Heading into the session, all eyes are surely on JR Motorsports star Connor Zilisch. The 19-year-old’s three-race win streak might have been snapped last time out, but he has been excellent on road courses, taking two poles and two wins on them so far this year.

Add that to the fact he won on his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen last season, and anyone who wants to get pole ahead of him is going to have to produce a very strong lap.

It isn’t a foregone conclusion by any means, though, particularly with several Cup Series drivers choosing to race in Xfinity this weekend.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Today’s qualifying session at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 10:35am ET today on Saturday August 9, immediately after practice, which begins at 9:30am ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 10:35am

United States (CT): 9:35am

United States (MT): 8:35am

United States (PT): 7:35am



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.

Xfinity Series practice is also available to watch live on The CW App beforehand at no cost.

Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.

Live stream options

The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.

The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice session from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.

Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Group 1

1. Kaz Grala, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

2. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

3. Stefan Parsons, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

4. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

7. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Preston Pardus, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

10. Austin J. Hill, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

11. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

12. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

13. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet

14. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

16. Josh Bilicki, No. 91, DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet

17. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

18. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

19. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

20. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



Group 2

21. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

22. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

23. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Riley Herbst, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 9, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

31. Michael McDowell, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

33. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

35. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford



READ MORE: Cup Series star chewed out by NASCAR for huge schedule leak

Related