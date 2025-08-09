NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Change your timezone:
The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Watkins Glen International today (Saturday August 9) for qualifying, and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.
Saturday’s qualifying will determine the starting lineup for the race, which is set to take place later this afternoon, and will consist of one round, with the drivers split into two groups and two 20-minute sessions to set their lap times.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend demands change as champion slams 'DISGUSTING' tradition
Heading into the session, all eyes are surely on JR Motorsports star Connor Zilisch. The 19-year-old’s three-race win streak might have been snapped last time out, but he has been excellent on road courses, taking two poles and two wins on them so far this year.
Add that to the fact he won on his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen last season, and anyone who wants to get pole ahead of him is going to have to produce a very strong lap.
It isn’t a foregone conclusion by any means, though, particularly with several Cup Series drivers choosing to race in Xfinity this weekend.
READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt
What time is NASCAR qualifying today?
Today’s qualifying session at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 10:35am ET today on Saturday August 9, immediately after practice, which begins at 9:30am ET.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 10:35am
United States (CT): 9:35am
United States (MT): 8:35am
United States (PT): 7:35am
What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.
Xfinity Series practice is also available to watch live on The CW App beforehand at no cost.
Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.
Live stream options
The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.
The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice session from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.
Qualifying order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
Group 1
1. Kaz Grala, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
2. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
3. Stefan Parsons, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
4. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
6. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
7. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9. Preston Pardus, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
10. Austin J. Hill, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
11. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
12. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
13. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
14. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
15. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
16. Josh Bilicki, No. 91, DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
17. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
18. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford
19. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
20. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group 2
21. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
22. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
23. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Riley Herbst, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 9, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
31. Michael McDowell, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford
33. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford
35. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford
36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
38. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
READ MORE: Cup Series star chewed out by NASCAR for huge schedule leak
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series driver could be FIRED before season ends
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR team announce huge new contract for Cup Series playoff star
- 3 hours ago
Joe Gibbs Racing star calls for genius NASCAR track shakeup
- Today 01:00
NASCAR star reveals how he got his iconic nickname, and why he kept it
- Today 00:00
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott called out as NASCAR star demands action
- Yesterday 23:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july