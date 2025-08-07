NASCAR driver medical update reveals full extent of horror injuries
NASCAR driver medical update reveals full extent of horror injuries
NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen suffered multiple injuries in a horrific Modified wreck in Canada, but there is now more positive news about the 42-year-old star’s condition.
The full-time Truck Series ace was competing in the SuperDIRTcar King of the North race in Drummondville, Quebec, when disaster struck.
He was running wide on the track in the very early stages when he was catapulted into the air, flipping multiple times before finally coming to a stop in a flaming wreck. The race was immediately red-flagged.
Friesen was immediately hospitalized but later transferred to the New York area to allow for surgeries on his multiple injuries.
Now, with those surgeries completed, the great news is that Stewart has been able to return home to his family, though he is still in great pain and with a long recovery road ahead.
Stewart Friesen medical update
His wife Jessica has provided a fresh medical update on her husband's condition, and detailed the full extent of the injuries he suffered in the wreck.
She wrote: “We are thrilled to be reunited at home, as Stewart has been released from the hospital. It has been a long 9 days for our family.
“Stewart continues to be in pain as he recovers, but we are very happy to have him at home to recoup before we start the physical therapy process.
“We are thankful to the team at Albany Medical Center, especially the trauma team, for their incredible work. The procedures to reconstruct his shattered pelvis and his right leg tibia and fibula went smoothly. He has some extra plates, screws, rods and pins as well as a fractured C7 and fractured left hip but we are thankful to finally [be] on the other side of these injuries and on the road to recovery.”
Bell and Honeycutt step in
Friesen of course is now ruled out for the remainder of the Truck Series season, and his replacement was also a major NASCAR storyline this week.
Christopher Bell will be in the No. 52 Toyota at Watkins Glen this weekend but after that the car will be piloted by Kaden Honeycutt for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.
Honeycutt was fired by Niece Motorsports earlier this week when it emerged he had signed for a rival team in 2026. Replacing Friesen will allow him to continue his bid for a playoff berth.
