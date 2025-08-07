close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
The NASCAR logo in Chicago

NASCAR News Today: Huge team penalty verdicts revealed as driver ban update confirmed

NASCAR News Today: Huge team penalty verdicts revealed as driver ban update confirmed

The NASCAR logo in Chicago

Change your timezone:

Two huge NASCAR teams faced a nervous wait this week after their cars were seized for further inspection post-race at Iowa Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR confirm driver BAN update as star handed major playoff boost

NASCAR has confirmed a major decision about its 2025 postseason.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival is 'gonna pay' for controversial behavior

Denny Hamlin has sent a frank warning to one of his NASCAR Cup Series rivals after a flashpoint this weekend at Iowa.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup star set for debut in new series as official statement released

A NASCAR Cup Series driver is set to make his debut appearance in the Truck Series at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned NASCAR into ‘a joke’

‘Talladega Nights’ was a huge box office smash back in 2006, and it remains a movie classic today, but not everybody believes it was a good thing for NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Hendrick Motorsports Team Penske Austin Hill
Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned NASCAR into ‘a joke’
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned NASCAR into ‘a joke’

  • Today 02:00
Kyle Busch names most underrated NASCAR pair
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch names most underrated NASCAR pair

  • Today 01:00

Latest News

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR penalty report confirms team punishment

  • 12 minutes ago
NASCAR

Dodge in talks with MULTIPLE teams ahead of NASCAR return

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR News Today: Huge team penalty verdicts revealed as driver ban update confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Formula 1

F1 team release driver health update after crash in testing

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned NASCAR into ‘a joke’

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch names most underrated NASCAR pair

  • Today 01:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • Yesterday 19:00
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x