NASCAR News Today: Huge team penalty verdicts revealed as driver ban update confirmed

Two huge NASCAR teams faced a nervous wait this week after their cars were seized for further inspection post-race at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR confirm driver BAN update as star handed major playoff boost

NASCAR has confirmed a major decision about its 2025 postseason.

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival is 'gonna pay' for controversial behavior

Denny Hamlin has sent a frank warning to one of his NASCAR Cup Series rivals after a flashpoint this weekend at Iowa.

NASCAR Cup star set for debut in new series as official statement released

A NASCAR Cup Series driver is set to make his debut appearance in the Truck Series at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned NASCAR into ‘a joke’

‘Talladega Nights’ was a huge box office smash back in 2006, and it remains a movie classic today, but not everybody believes it was a good thing for NASCAR.

