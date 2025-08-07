NASCAR penalty report confirms team punishment

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has officially announced a punishment for Joe Gibbs Racing after an incident last weekend at Iowa.

The team had a thoroughly disappointing Saturday at the short track, with Taylor Gray's 17th the second-highest finisher of the team's four cars at the HyVee Perks 250 Xfinity Series race.

The team brought back the No. 54 team this year for the first time since Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series title in 2022, but Gray has failed to visit victory road this year, and has now seen his squad punished further.

Whilst 17th wasn't a great result, further bad news was teased post-race, when the car was put through technical inspection at Iowa Speedway. Officials discovered the No. 54 had one lug nut unsecured when scrutinizing the vehicle, with NASCAR confirming post-race that Joe Gibbs Racing were now set to be hit with a penalty as a result.

NASCAR team hit with fine after race mistake

That penalty has now been confirmed as a $5,000 fine for an infraction relating to regulation section 8.8.10.4a: Tires and wheels.

"Post-race inspection in the Xfinity Series garage concluded without issue, confirming Mayer as the race winner," NASCAR wrote on the weekend.

"The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, driven by Taylor Gray, had one lug nut not safe and secure, which will result in a monetary fine."

Gray currently sits one place clear of the danger zone for playoff qualification, 50 points clear of Harrison Burton in what is currently the final spot in the postseason barring any surprise wins.

