Dodge in talks with MULTIPLE teams ahead of NASCAR return

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series may well see an iconic name return sooner rather than later, according to reports.

RAM intend to make their re-entry into the sport via the Truck Series in 2026, but the Dodge spinoff have made no secrets that their loftier end goals include Cup Series entries.

The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi reported last week that the company has held talks with at least one team with Cup Series involvement, with a fresh RAM-helmed entry thought to be a less likely option.

The consensus within the garage," Bianchi writes, "is that Dodge would be best served by aligning with an already operational team that knows the ins and outs of NASCAR, helping to mitigate the typical issues that inevitably arise when a new manufacturer comes in."

Many NASCAR teams in RAM conversations

The Teardown podcast's co-host also added, cryptically: "Expect substantial movement on this soon."

Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice also spoke about RAM's re-entry into NASCAR last week, revealing that the Cup/Xfinity Series organization he's involved in have spoken to the legendary manufacturer.

“I can tell you this," he said, "I think everybody in the garage probably has. I don’t think it’s one team that hasn’t. I think I told you guys off air yesterday, I have no idea who’s gonna do it, and I’m telling you the truth, and when it does come out, I think it will definitely be a team that’s probably already in the sport.”

“I will say everybody’s had a conversation with those guys, and our conversations really not had anything to do with, but with Chevrolet, we’ve talked with Eric Warren and Shane Martin and those guys lately and seeing what we can do with them.”

Related