Kyle Busch names most underrated NASCAR pair

Kyle Busch has named the two NASCAR drivers who he believes are the most underrated in the sport.

The veteran star is in his 22nd year in the Cup Series and has seen hundreds of drivers come and go, making him one of the best placed to rate his fellow competitors.

Speaking to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, who asked him the same question back in 2011 (he named Matt Kenseth at that time, nearly a decade removed from the 2003 champion's one and only title), Busch spent some time thinking about the question before naming a pair of veterans with over 350 Cup Series starts each.

The two were Chris Buescher and AJ Allmendinger, both currently in the Cup Series with RFK Racing and Kaulig respectively.

Busch names underrated veterans

"There’s two," Busch said. "I would probably say Chris Buescher being one of them. And then I’d also go with AJ Allmendinger. I think AJ is really, really good.

"Being (alliance) teammates with the Kaulig guys and stuff like that, and knowing where he’s at and what he’s doing and how he’s driving with similar stuff as us – I think he’s getting a lot out of his cars."

Busch himself is currently in the midst of the longest winless streak of his storied career, having failed to visit victory road in over two years and 70+ races dating back to Gateway in 2023.

The 40-year-old will be back in action this weekend at Watkins Glen, where he won in 2008 and 2013. Busch has a great historic record at the track, with seven top fives in 19 starts, but has averaged a finishing position of 25.3 in the last three years.

