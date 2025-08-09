close global

An generic image of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

An generic image of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Watkins Glen International today (Saturday August 9), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need ahead of the race.

The Mission 200 at The Glen will see the Xfinity Series drivers complete 82 laps around the road track in upstate New York, with just four races to go in the regular season before the playoffs begin.

Last time out at Iowa, Sam Meyer emerged victorious in the No. 41 Ford, beating Jesse Love and Ross Chastain to the black and white checkered flag to end Connor Zilisch's three-race win streak.

Zilisch could get back to winning ways quickly given his strength on road courses, however, as demonstrated at Watkins Glen last year when he won on his Xfinity Series debut.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 3pm, with practice (9:30am ET) and qualifying (10:35am ET) taking place earlier in the day.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3pm United States (CT): 2pm United States (MT): 1pm United States (PT): 12pm

What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Whilst Xfinity Series qualifying action is shown live on the CW App, races are not available until the next day as replays. However, there are still some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream – YouTubeTV

NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list

Here is a full list of the drivers set to compete in today’s race at Watkins Glen:

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford
2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
5. Preston Pardus, No. 07, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 9, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Michael McDowell, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
12. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Riley Herbst, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17. Kaz Grala, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford
19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford
22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
24. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
25. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford
26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
29. Stefan Parsons, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
30. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
32. Austin J Hill, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Josh Bilicki, No. 91, DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

