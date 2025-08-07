close global

NASCAR confirm driver BAN update as star handed major playoff boost

NASCAR Xfinity Series racer Austin Hill has been given a waiver to compete in the post-season, NASCAR has confirmed.

Hill - who has won three races in 2025 and was locked into the Xfinity Series playoffs - was suspended for last Saturday's Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa after an incident at Indianapolis the week before.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

Hill was adjudged to have intentionally crashed into Aric Almirola in the waning laps of the event, and was issued a five-lap penalty for reckless driving immediately after the incident, before being given the suspension.

Despite missing one of the Xfinity Series' regular season races, Hill has now been ruled eligible for the playoffs through a waiver issued by NASCAR.

Austin Hill set for Xfinity Series playoffs

However, the 31-year-old has had the 21 playoff points that he had racked up throughout the season wiped from the record, while he will not be able to receive any additional playoff points through the Xfinity Series’ regular-season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway in September.

Despite forfeiting his playoff points earned so far, Hill has been in scintillating form throughout 2025, and will still fancy himself to be a threat to the favourites for the title.

Hill currently sits fifth in the regular season standings, 122 points behind series co-leaders Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch after Saturday’s race at Iowa, and the 31-year-old will return to action at Watkins Glen this weekend.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

