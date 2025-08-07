Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned NASCAR into ‘a joke’

Change your timezone:

‘Talladega Nights’ was a huge box office smash back in 2006, and it remains a movie classic today, but not everybody believes it was a good thing for NASCAR.

‘The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ pulled in a ridiculous $163million globally as it played to audiences around the world, and it made Will Ferrell even more famous in the process.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

But according to current Cup Series superstar Kyle Larson, it had a negative impact on the way NASCAR is viewed around the world. Particularly by people outside the sport.

The 2021 champion spoke about the topic when he appeared on NFL legend Julian Edelman’s Games With Names podcast, revealing: “I liked the movie. I think it did not do anything good for our sport. I think it turned our sport into like a joke, unfortunately.

Kyle Larson on 'Talladega Nights'

“That’s gotta be one of the most popular racing movies. But I feel like the rest of the world, that’s what they think of our sport now.”

Larson clearly isn't alone with that view - weekend Iowa winner Willian Byron responded on social media by backing up his fellow driver. He said: "100%. Should not be the first thing people think of".

Just because Larson holds that view of 'Talladega Nights', it does not mean he is totally out on NASCAR movies. In fact he is hoping one day to appear in one - namely a long-awaited successor to the iconic 1990 Tom Cruise classic ‘Days of Thunder’.

Larson believes there is a good chance that sequel does happen, and admits he would love a role.

“I was with Jeff Gordon the other night and he’s good friends with Tom, and he went to the premiere of ‘Mission Impossible’. “He’s like, ‘We’re doing it. We’ve got to do another ‘Days of Thunder.’ I hope they do it.

“I would absolutely be in it. I would like to be in it.”

NASCAR stars as movie stars

If Larson does get the call, there is though one part he does not feel ready for.

“The bad guy? I don’t know, I don’t feel like I’m the bad guy yet in real racing so I don’t feel like I could be the bad guy.”

While Larson is ruling out one role for himself, he does have the perfect gig for Cup Series rival and icon Denny Hamlin.

“Well Denny Hamlin is definitely the heel right now. And he plays it up so great. He’s good, he’s with a good team so he can back it up too.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released

Related