NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and live stream
Change your timezone:
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Watkins Glen International today (Saturday August 9) for qualifying, and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.
Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race, and consist of one round, split into two groups and 20-minute sessions.
Last year at Watkins Glen, Ross Chastain took pole position for the race in the No. 1 Chevrolet; however, given Shane van Gisbergen's proficiency on road courses in 2025, he could be the one to watch.
The Kiwi has taken three pole positions at the four road course events so far this year, and came away each time having converted it into victory.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend demands change as champion slams 'DISGUSTING' tradition
What time is NASCAR qualifying today?
Today’s qualifying session at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 1:10 pm ET today - Saturday August 9, immediately after practice, which begins at 12:05pm ET.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 1:10pm
United States (CT): 12:10pm
United States (MT): 11:10am
United States (PT): 10:10am
What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway at 12 noon ET.
For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.
Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)
Qualifying order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
Group 1
1. JJ Yeley, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet
2. Connor Zilisch, No. 87, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
3. Katherine Legge, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet
4. Josh Bilicki, No. 66, Garage 66, Chevrolet
5. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
6. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
7. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford
8. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
9. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota
10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet
11. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
12. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
13. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford
14. Daniel Suárez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
15. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
16. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
17. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
19. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
20. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing, Ford
Group 2
21. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
23. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
24. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
25. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
26. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
27. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota
28. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
29. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford
30. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
31. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
32. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
33. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford
34. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing, Ford
35. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
36. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford
37. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota
38. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford
39. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
40. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star pitches WILD test to make cars way faster
Related
Latest News
NASCAR star protests his innocence at Watkins Glen after HUGE penalty
- 49 minutes ago
Kyle Busch forced to retire from race as car catches flames at Watkins Glen - Truck Series Recap
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR News Today: Cup Series star at risk of in-season firing as team announce big new contract
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 03:30
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july