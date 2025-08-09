NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Watkins Glen International today (Saturday August 9) for qualifying, and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race, and consist of one round, split into two groups and 20-minute sessions.

Last year at Watkins Glen, Ross Chastain took pole position for the race in the No. 1 Chevrolet; however, given Shane van Gisbergen's proficiency on road courses in 2025, he could be the one to watch.

The Kiwi has taken three pole positions at the four road course events so far this year, and came away each time having converted it into victory.

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Today’s qualifying session at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 1:10 pm ET today - Saturday August 9, immediately after practice, which begins at 12:05pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 1:10pm

United States (CT): 12:10pm

United States (MT): 11:10am

United States (PT): 10:10am



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway at 12 noon ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Group 1

1. JJ Yeley, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet

2. Connor Zilisch, No. 87, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

3. Katherine Legge, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

4. Josh Bilicki, No. 66, Garage 66, Chevrolet

5. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

6. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

7. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

8. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

9. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet

11. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

12. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

13. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford

14. Daniel Suárez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

15. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

16. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

17. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

19. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

20. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing, Ford



Group 2

21. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

23. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

24. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

25. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

26. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

27. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota

28. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

29. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

30. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

31. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

32. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

33. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

34. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing, Ford

35. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

36. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

37. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota

38. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

39. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

40. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet



