NASCAR champion slams Cup Series rivals over issue he sees 'every week'

2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has revealed a shocking trait of his NASCAR rivals that he has spotted over the last few years.

Keselowski - now 41 - has been racing in the Cup Series since 2008, and full-time since 2010, and he has admitted to spotting a big change in the behaviour of his rivals more recently.

Still in play-off contention in 2025, the RFK Racing driver has taken to social media to respond to a video showing his onboard from a Cup Series race in 2024.

In the video, multiple cars surround him and appear to turn in on him during a section of the track, with one rival even appearing to brake right in front of Keselowski's No. 6 Ford.

Keselowski responded to the video in a post on X, saying: "Single biggest change I’ve seen in the cup series drivers over last 10 years.

"Complete willingness to semi-intentionally wreck each other running 15th or worse. I see it almost every week and none worse than this week in Iowa. Not sure what to make of it…"

Keselowski fumes at rivals

Keselowski's extraordinary claim about his rivals came after Sunday's race at the Iowa Speedway, in which the 41-year-old managed to claim a fourth top-five finish of the season.

His latest comments hint at a recklessness in his rivals' driving styles that may be worse than ever before, with driver behaviour seemingly worsening over the years.

Keselowski offered a reason for this in a comment in response to a fan: "Car owners used to be much more present and accountability driven," he said. "They would surely fire you for one of two reasons - wrecking & not running well.

"If you did both as a driver, no chance of making it. This made all the drivers not want to wreck when they weren’t running well."

