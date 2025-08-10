NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Watkins Glen International today (Sunday August 10), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.

The Go Bowling at The Glen will see Cup Series stars complete 90 laps around the road track in upstate New York, with just three playoff spots up for grabs and three regular season races to go.

READ MORE: NASCAR star OUT of Cup Series race at Watkins Glen after freak injury

Last weekend at Iowa, Hendrick Motorsports ace William Byron came away victorious, putting on a fine fuel-saving display to fend off the likes of Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski for his second win of the season.

At last year's Cup Series event at Watkins Glen, RFK Racing star Chris Buescher was the man to take the victory, his first of the season, which locked him into the 2024 playoffs - an achievement he would love to repeat this weekend.

It remains to be seen who emerges victorious this time around, however, with the return to road course racing adding an extra element of complexity for the drivers and their teams.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.

READ MORE: NASCAR star protests his innocence at Watkins Glen after HUGE penalty

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 2pm ET today - Sunday August 10.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 2pm United States (CT): 1pm United States (MT): 12pm United States (PT): 11am

What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 1:30 pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App and Peacock TV, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream

READ MORE: NASCAR driver issues public plea after car theft ahead of Watkins Glen

NASCAR lineup today

Here is the full starting lineup for today's Cup Series race at Watkins Glen:

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

2. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

5. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

6. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

8. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

9. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

10. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

11. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

12. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

13. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

15. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota

16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

17. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

19. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

20. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

21. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota

22. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

23. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

24. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

25. Connor Zilisch, No. 87, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

26. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

27. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

29. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota

30. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

31. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

32. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford

33. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

34. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet

36. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

37. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

38. Katherine Legge, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

39. JJ Yeley, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet

40. Josh Bilicki, No. 66, Garage 66, Ford



READ MORE: Kyle Busch forced to retire from race as car catches flames at Watkins Glen

Related