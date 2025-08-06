Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival is 'gonna pay' for controversial behavior

Denny Hamlin has sent a frank warning to one of his NASCAR Cup Series rivals after a flashpoint this weekend at Iowa.

Carson Hocevar was once again involved in a tense post-race scene which saw Zane Smith's crew chief confront him, dishing out some choice words to get across his underlying point that the 2024 Rookie of the Year has a way to go before he's a complete and respected driver in the series.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast this week, Hamlin defended the incident as accidental – but took issue with the way that Hocevar reacted on social media afterward, with a bullish post telling those who want to confront him to 'take a number', soundtracked by a song titled 'IDGAF'. For those less versed in acronyms, that's 'I don't give a f***'.

The veteran racer warned that he was likely to put Hocevar in 'a hell of a spot' at some point in the future, before comparing him to some Cup Series champions.

Hamlin " Hocevar behavior good for clicks, bad for results

"It was an accident, he got loose!" He said on the podcast. "[But] just say, 'sorry about that, I f****d up' instead of saying 'ha! Take a number'. It's what got Joey Logano destroyed at Martinsville. Eventually you grow up."

He continued: "Without a doubt, 100% he did not purposely hit Zane Smith. Your social media posts...it's good for clicks, bad for results. And I think he's after the clicks right now."

When told by one of his co-hosts that they thought the social media activity was fine, he responded: "Of course you do, you're not on the team! You're gonna pay at the most inopportune time."

"Brad Keselowski went through this. Joey Logano went through this. They wised up to what it takes to be successful long-term in this series." [Co-host: 'If Carson has Brad or Joey's career, he did a solid job for himself'] "But he hasn't."

