NASCAR Cup star set for debut in new series as official statement released
NASCAR Cup star set for debut in new series as official statement released
Change your timezone:
A NASCAR Cup Series driver is set to make his debut appearance in the Truck Series at Watkins Glen International this weekend.
ThorSport Racing have announced that RFK Racing star Chris Buescher will be driving their No. 66 Ford in upstate New York on Friday, backed by farmpaint.com.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed
Remarkably, Buescher has never raced in the Truck Series previously, with his first taste of NASCAR action having come in the Xfinity Series in 2011 before a promotion to the Cup Series full-time in 2016.
Buescher enters the weekend as the reigning event winner in the Cup Series, having won last year's race at Watkins Glen, and he will be hoping he can repeat that success when stepping into the Ford F-150 on Friday.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released
Buescher set for Truck Series debut
Speaking in an official statement, Buescher revealed his excitement ahead of the weekend.
“Watkins Glen has been a special place for me, especially after last year’s win, so I’m really looking forward to getting back there," he said.
"It’s a great place for me to make my first-ever Truck Series start, and I’m thankful for Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson for giving me the opportunity to do so."
Buescher will be joined by a few of his Cup Series colleagues in action in the Truck Series this time around, with several drivers set to take part in Friday's event at Watkins Glen.
This includes Kyle Busch in the No. 07 for Spire Motorsports, Ross Chastain in the No. 44 for Niece Motorsports, and Christopher Bell in the No. 52 for Halmar Friesen Racing.
READ MORE: NASCAR team in show of defiance after driver handed major Iowa penalty
Related
Latest News
NASCAR penalty report confirms team punishment
- 11 minutes ago
Dodge in talks with MULTIPLE teams ahead of NASCAR return
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR News Today: Huge team penalty verdicts revealed as driver ban update confirmed
- 2 hours ago
F1 team release driver health update after crash in testing
- Today 03:00
Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned NASCAR into ‘a joke’
- Today 02:00
Kyle Busch names most underrated NASCAR pair
- Today 01:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july