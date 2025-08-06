Change your timezone:

A NASCAR Cup Series driver is set to make his debut appearance in the Truck Series at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

ThorSport Racing have announced that RFK Racing star Chris Buescher will be driving their No. 66 Ford in upstate New York on Friday, backed by farmpaint.com.

Remarkably, Buescher has never raced in the Truck Series previously, with his first taste of NASCAR action having come in the Xfinity Series in 2011 before a promotion to the Cup Series full-time in 2016.

Buescher enters the weekend as the reigning event winner in the Cup Series, having won last year's race at Watkins Glen, and he will be hoping he can repeat that success when stepping into the Ford F-150 on Friday.

Buescher set for Truck Series debut

Speaking in an official statement, Buescher revealed his excitement ahead of the weekend.

“Watkins Glen has been a special place for me, especially after last year’s win, so I’m really looking forward to getting back there," he said.

"It’s a great place for me to make my first-ever Truck Series start, and I’m thankful for Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson for giving me the opportunity to do so."

Buescher will be joined by a few of his Cup Series colleagues in action in the Truck Series this time around, with several drivers set to take part in Friday's event at Watkins Glen.

This includes Kyle Busch in the No. 07 for Spire Motorsports, Ross Chastain in the No. 44 for Niece Motorsports, and Christopher Bell in the No. 52 for Halmar Friesen Racing.

