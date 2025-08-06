Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR penalty verdict confirmed
Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR penalty verdict confirmed
Four Cup Series teams, including Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports, faced a nervous wait this week after NASCAR seized their cars for further inspection post-race at Iowa Speedway.
William Byron won the Iowa Corn 350 in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. However, one of his teammates' cars, along with some of their rivals, quickly found themselves subject to extra checks.
READ MORE: NASCAR seizes Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports cars for further inspection post-Iowa
Indeed, whilst all cars passed inspection post-race at the track, with Byron's win declared official, NASCAR announced that they would be taking the Nos. 1, 11, 12 and 48 back to their R&D Center for further scrutiny.
Avid NASCAR watchers will know that these belong to Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman for Trackhouse Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports, respectively.
The verdict from those extra inspections is now in, with all four cars declared legal. As a result, NASCAR has confirmed that none will be penalized ahead of this weekend's action at Watkins Glen International.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released
NASCAR teams avoid penalty ahead of Watkins Glen
Of course, NASCAR often takes cars back to its R&D Center in North Carolina and it does not always result in a penalty, as above.
There have, however, been times when it has, and there have already been multiple instances so far in 2025.
See, whilst these post-race checks are somewhat routine, if something illegal or that violated a rule were to be found during the added inspection, there would naturally be consequences.
Hendrick Motorsports themselves found this out following the Pocono race weekend when their No. 17, driven by Chase Elliott in the Xfinity Series on that occasion, was taken for further inspection at the R&D Center.
When inspecting the car, NASCAR uncovered that the team's vehicle was in violation of Sections 14.3.3.2.1.1 K&L (Main Frame Rail Conical Receivers) of the NASCAR Rule Book.
As a result, hefty penalties followed, with crew chief Adam Wall suspended for three races and the team fined $40,000, as well as docked 40 owner points and 10 playoff points.
However, for the most part, the further inspections are for educational purposes, as outlined on NASCAR's official website: "Sometimes, NASCAR will choose cars to take back to the R&D Center, but that’s more for engine education than anything else."
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes open to stunning Lewis Hamilton swoop
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR star reveals chilling Michael Jordan warning
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival is 'gonna pay' for controversial behavior
- Today 14:00
Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR penalty verdict confirmed
- Today 13:00
NASCAR News Today: Driver fired with immediate effect as Hamlin reveals frank verdict
- Today 12:00
Hendrick Motorsports star reveals shock factor behind NASCAR success
- Today 03:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july