NASCAR News Today: Driver fired with immediate effect as Hamlin reveals frank verdict
A NASCAR team has acted swiftly and brutally to fire its driver with immediate effect after learning that he had signed with a rival for the 2026 season.
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
One of the biggest talking points in the NASCAR community over the last week or so has been the suspension handed to Austin Hill, and now, Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has weighed in with his thoughts.
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
Chase Briscoe finished another excellent NASCAR weekend with second place in the Iowa Corn 350, but it wasn’t all positive for the man in the No. 19 Toyota.
NASCAR playoff contender confirms immediate return after shock firing
A NASCAR playoff hopeful has moved quickly to keep his postseason dreams alive within hours of his shock firing.
NASCAR driver reveals 'tough' impact of Cup Series penalty
Legacy Motor Club star Erik Jones has revealed the 'tough' impact a recent NASCAR punishment has had on the team.
