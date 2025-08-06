NASCAR star reveals chilling Michael Jordan warning

Michael Jordan may be a very supportive NASCAR team owner, but he also retains the steely edge which made him one of sport’s greatest ever winners.

MJ of course claimed six NBA titles and five MVPs in a glittering career on court which saw him retire as basketball’s GOAT.

Since then the now 62-year-old MJ has transitioned to being a major player in sports team ownership - holding a minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets and starting up his own NASCAR team.

Jordan’s 23XI Racing team was back in victory lane a few days ago when Bubba Wallace snapped a 100-race winless streak to take an epic win in Indianapolis.

Jordan is supportive, but tough as well

Afterwards the 31-year-old star spoke about how supportive Jordan has been through his years driving for the team. But he also revealed that the sports icon also keeps things very real, notably one chilling warning he remembers very clearly.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on the Nightcap podcast, Wallace said: “MJ has been super loyal to me and has been one of my biggest supporters and it’s not every day where somebody can say that, right? And so I definitely don’t take those words for granted.

“I appreciate that support but I also know that he also told me ‘don’t get comfortable, always keep pushing for more’ and I’m never the person to get comfortable because I am so competitive and I want to win every damn race we enter.”

An MJ lucky charm?

Jordan was not at the track in person for that Indy win, and Wallace is now wondering if that is actually a lucky charm.

"I was bummed that he wasn’t there. Because [Tyler] Reddick, teammate, he’s got a win with MJ there - I think he’s got multiple wins with MJ there - and my three wins he hasn’t been there. But I thought that one would have been awesome.”

“Stay away! hey, I’ve got three of them, you ain’t there, that’s fine with me. But I said ‘man, I wish you were here’ and he said ‘well I’ll have a drink for you in spirit’ so that was super cool.

“He’s always watching, you guys know him, he could be doing so much other things with his time and money and effort. But he loves NASCAR, he’s been a fan for so long. And he understands how hard it is, and he loves the process to see his team go through to get to the top.”

