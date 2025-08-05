NASCAR playoff contender confirms immediate return after shock firing

NASCAR playoff hopeful Kaden Honeycutt has moved quickly to keep his postseason dreams alive within hours of his shock firing.

The 22-year-old Truck Series star was the subject of a major storyline earlier this week when he was let go by Niece Motorsports after the team learned he had signed with a rival for the 2026 season.

The move was confirmed in a statement which read: “Niece Motorsports has released Kaden Honeycutt from his driving duties for the organization, effective immediately.

“Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado at Watkins Glen. Bayley Currey will serve as the driver for the remainder of the season beginning at Richmond. Phil Gould will remain as the crew chief, with no other personnel changes on the team.

"Honeycutt has signed a contract to race with a different Truck Series organization and OEM in 2026 - making this change allows our team the opportunity to begin building for next year.”

Honeycutt keeps 2025 playoff dream alive

Honeycutt, who currently sits sixth in the Truck Series points standings and holds provisional ninth in the playoff picture, himself responded by saying he would not give up on 2025.

He issued a statement, confirming: "My plan is to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs this season. I look forward to sharing my plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond in the near future.”

Time was of the essence for Honeycutt with Friday's action looming at Watkins Glen, as if he missed the action, he would require a waiver to be playoff eligible.

However, he has swiftly found not one but two new teams to keep his playoff dreams alive.

Honeycutt will take the wheel of the No. 2 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports at Watkins Glen, before replacing the injured Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Toyota starting at Richmond the week after.

Kaden steps in for injured Friesen

Friesen was ruled out for the rest of the year after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific Modified wreck in Canada early last week. He has since undergone surgeries for an unstable/open-book pelvis fracture and a fractured right leg. Christopher Bell replaces him this weekend, before Honeycutt steps in from Richmond on.

Honeycutt said: “It’s an honor to be able to fill in for Stewart for the rest of the season and help give his team a chance at the owner’s championship, which they earned. I’m excited to compete in contending, race-winning equipment as I pursue a title this season.”

