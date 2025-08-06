NASCAR driver reveals 'tough' impact of Cup Series penalty

Legacy Motor Club star Erik Jones has revealed the 'tough' impact a recent NASCAR punishment has had on the team.

Following Cup Series action at Indianapolis late last month, Jones' No. 43 crew were hit with a double suspension ahead of Iowa after one of his wheels came loose during the race at the Brickyard, resulting in a marauding tire on the track and Jones smashing into the barriers.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

Such incidents are often a slam-dunk penalty, and so it proved, with the No. 43 team losing jackman Kellen Mills and front tire changer John Rosselli for two race weekends, including the upcoming race at Watkins Glen.

Speaking ahead of the action at Iowa, where he finished the race in 16th, Jones was quizzed on what impact the penalty would have given the team's relative lack of options in the area compared to their rivals.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released

Erik Jones on Legacy Motor Club suspensions

"We don't have a bunch of people, but we do have a little bit of depth," Jones told the media, via Bob Pockrass.

"We have some development guys. Our jackman is super fresh. I don't know how many races he's pitted, but it's not many.

"Our front [tire] changer, I think we feel okay about, he's got some experience, he's been pitting for some cars, so we'll see."

Jones continued: "It is definitely tough. We can't pull from other crews like some guys can and have guys that have been pitting all year and put them in.

"These guys are going to be pretty green no matter what."

Mills and Rosselli are both eligible to return for Cup Series action when NASCAR hits Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16.

READ MORE: NASCAR seizes Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports cars for further inspection post-Iowa

Related