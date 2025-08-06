The Denny Hamlin NASCAR era will have to end one day, and now we have a pretty good idea just when that will be.

At the age of 44, Hamlin has racked up 58 Cup Series wins, a record for any driver not to claim a Cup Series title.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star has looked as good as ever so far in 2025, making it to Victory Lane four times already and of course clinching a playoff berth.

So it was no surprise last month when Hamlin confirmed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a 'multi-year deal' that will see him stay in the Cup Series until at least 2027.

Clock is ticking down to retirement

But while that confirms Hamlin’s status for the two years, it also sets the countdown clock ticking towards his eventual retirement.

The driver himself spoke about that prospect when he announced that extension, admitting that it would 'most likely' be his last in the sport and that he wouldn't be hanging around.

“I want the ability to know I can win my last race. That’s going to be the deciding factor. I’m not going to wait until I start to head downward and then retire. I don’t want to go through a whole year of that," he said.

“I understand if it just happens naturally in the second half of the final year - then it just happens. But I don’t want to have to go through another season, if I start tailing off, then the next year I’ll just retire. I can retire whenever I want to retire.”

If Hamlin is to call it quits at the end of 2027, it at least means his Joe Gibbs Racing team, his employer since 2005, know the timeline they are working to.

For the first time in almost two decades, JGR is planning their long-term future without Hamlin in the No. 11, and per The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, the talk of replacements is already in session.

Who replaces Denny Hamlin?

Writing in his column about NASCAR free agency, he explained that talks in the garage are already ramping up on who could be driving the No. 11 from 2028 onwards.

Bianchi also gave his take on the potential routes for JGR as it looks to find an eventual successor to Hamlin, with Toyota rising star Brent Crews touted as one potential option that the team could look at.

The team are not likely to be short of options, however, as Bianchi outlines: "JGR is also an elite organization, making it a destination spot for any talented driver who wants to contend for championships, and as noted above, several big-name drivers have contracts coming up for renewal over the next couple of years.

“Inside the garage, the talk is already ramping up over who may be driving the No. 11 Toyota in 2028.”

