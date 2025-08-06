close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
A generic NASCAR logo

NASCAR star attempts historic sweep as Watkins Glen entry lists confirmed

NASCAR star attempts historic sweep as Watkins Glen entry lists confirmed

A generic NASCAR logo

NASCAR is on to Watkins Glen this weekend, and we now have confirmed entry lists for all three national series in action.

There are several notable storylines, headed by teen phenom Connor Zilisch attempting what would be an historic sweep of Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races in upstate New York.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released

The 19-year-old prodigy would become the first driver who is not a full-time Cup Series regular to complete a sweep. It is a feat which has only ever been achieved twice in NASCAR history - both times by the great Kyle Busch in 2010 and 2017. Kyle Larson came close at Bristol this year, claiming Cup Series and Truck wins but failing in the Xfinity Series.

Zilisch will drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing for the fourth time in Cup Series action in 2025. Meanwhile, the rising star is also tied for the lead in the Xfinity Series points standings with five victories already this season at JR Motorsports.

Other Cup Series updates for Watkins Glen include additional part-time entries for Katherine Legge in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, J.J. Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and Josh Bilicki in the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66.

The Xfinity Series action sees Austin Hill return from a one-race suspension in the No. 21 for Richard Childress Racing, while Cup Series regulars Michael McDowell (for the first time in nine years) and Shane van Gisbergen will also be on the grid.

The big Truck Series news sees Zilisch jumping in the No. 45 Niece Motorsport Chevrolet after the shock firing this week of Kaden Honeycutt. That came on the back of Honeycutt signing with a rival for the 2026 season.

Honeycutt, meanwhile, swiftly found a drive for Friday to keep his playoff dreams alive - he will be in the No. 2 Chevrolet for Young's Motorsports.

READ MORE: NASCAR team in show of defiance after driver handed major Iowa penalty

NASCAR Watkins Glen entries 2025

Cup Series

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsFord
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
7Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsChevrolet
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingFord
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingToyota
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamFord
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubToyota
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubToyota
44JJ YeleyNY Racing TeamChevrolet
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
47Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsChevrolet
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFord
66Josh BilickiGarage 66Ford
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
78Katherine LeggeLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
87Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
88Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
99Daniel SuárezTrackhouse RacingChevrolet

Xfinity Series

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer
00Sheldon CreedHaas Factory TeamFord
1Carson KvapilJR MotorsportsChevrolet
2Jesse LoveRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Parker RetzlaffAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
07Preston PardusSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet
7Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet
8Sammy SmithJR MotorsportsChevrolet
9Shane Van GisbergenJR MotorsportsChevrolet
10Daniel DyeKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Michael McDowellKaulig RacingChevrolet
14Garrett SmithleySS-Green Light RacingChevrolet
16Christian EckesKaulig RacingChevrolet
18William SawalichJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Riley HerbstJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
24Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota
25Harrison BurtonAM RacingFord
26Dean ThompsonSam Hunt RacingToyota
27Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet
28Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord
31Blaine PerkinsJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet
32Austin GreenJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet
35TBAJoey Gase MotorsportsToyota
39Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord
41Sam MayerHaas Factory TeamFord
42Anthony AlfredoYoung's MotorsportsChevrolet
44Brennan PooleAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
45Stefan ParsonsAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
48Nicholas SanchezBig Machine RacingChevrolet
51Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet
53Austin J HillJoey Gase MotorsportsChevrolet
54Taylor GrayJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
70Thomas AnnunziataCope Family RacingChevrolet
71Ryan EllisDGM Racing x JIMChevrolet
88Connor ZilischJR MotorsportsChevrolet
91Josh BilickiDGM Racing x JIMChevrolet
99Matt DiBenedettoViking MotorsportsChevrolet

Truck Series

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer
1William SawalichTRICON GarageToyota
02Kaden HoneycuttYoung's MotorsportsChevrolet
2William LambrosReaume Brothers RacingFord
5Toni BreidingerTRICON GarageToyota
07Kyle BuschSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
7Sammy SmithSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
9Grant EnfingerCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet
11Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota
13Jake GarciaThorSport RacingFord
15Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota
17Giovanni RuggieroTRICON GarageToyota
18Tyler AnkrumMcAnally Hilgemann RacingChevrolet
19Daniel HemricMcAnally Hilgemann RacingChevrolet
22Gian BuffomanteReaume Brothers RacingFord
26Dawson SuttonRackley W.A.RChevrolet
33Frankie MunizReaume Brothers RacingFord
34Layne RiggsFront Row MotorsportsFord
38Chandler SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
42Matt MillsNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
44Ross ChastainNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
45Connor ZilischNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
52Christopher BellHalmar Friesen RacingToyota
56Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota
62Wesley SlimpHalmar Friesen RacingToyota
66Chris BuescherThorSport RacingFord
69Derek WhiteMotorsports Business ManagementFord
70Brent CrewsBrent Crews RacingToyota
71Rajah CaruthSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
75Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet
76Spencer BoydFreedom Racing EnterprisesChevrolet
77Andres Perez De LaraSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
81Connor MosackMcAnally Hilgemann RacingChevrolet
88Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord
91Jack WoodMcAnally Hilgemann RacingChevrolet
98Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord
99Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

Related

NASCAR Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Connor Zilisch Katherine Legge Josh Bilicki
NASCAR star reveals chilling Michael Jordan warning
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star reveals chilling Michael Jordan warning

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival is 'gonna pay' for controversial behavior
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival is 'gonna pay' for controversial behavior

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

Formula 1

Mercedes open to stunning Lewis Hamilton swoop

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star reveals chilling Michael Jordan warning

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival is 'gonna pay' for controversial behavior

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR penalty verdict confirmed

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR News Today: Driver fired with immediate effect as Hamlin reveals frank verdict

  • Today 12:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick Motorsports star reveals shock factor behind NASCAR success

  • Today 03:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x