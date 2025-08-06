NASCAR is on to Watkins Glen this weekend, and we now have confirmed entry lists for all three national series in action.

There are several notable storylines, headed by teen phenom Connor Zilisch attempting what would be an historic sweep of Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races in upstate New York.

The 19-year-old prodigy would become the first driver who is not a full-time Cup Series regular to complete a sweep. It is a feat which has only ever been achieved twice in NASCAR history - both times by the great Kyle Busch in 2010 and 2017. Kyle Larson came close at Bristol this year, claiming Cup Series and Truck wins but failing in the Xfinity Series.

Zilisch will drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing for the fourth time in Cup Series action in 2025. Meanwhile, the rising star is also tied for the lead in the Xfinity Series points standings with five victories already this season at JR Motorsports.

Other Cup Series updates for Watkins Glen include additional part-time entries for Katherine Legge in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, J.J. Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and Josh Bilicki in the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66.

The Xfinity Series action sees Austin Hill return from a one-race suspension in the No. 21 for Richard Childress Racing, while Cup Series regulars Michael McDowell (for the first time in nine years) and Shane van Gisbergen will also be on the grid.

The big Truck Series news sees Zilisch jumping in the No. 45 Niece Motorsport Chevrolet after the shock firing this week of Kaden Honeycutt. That came on the back of Honeycutt signing with a rival for the 2026 season.

Honeycutt, meanwhile, swiftly found a drive for Friday to keep his playoff dreams alive - he will be in the No. 2 Chevrolet for Young's Motorsports.

NASCAR Watkins Glen entries 2025

Cup Series

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 66 Josh Bilicki Garage 66 Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 87 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Xfinity Series

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team Ford 1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Parker Retzlaff Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 07 Preston Pardus SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Shane Van Gisbergen JR Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Daniel Dye Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Michael McDowell Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 Garrett Smithley SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet 16 Christian Eckes Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Riley Herbst Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 25 Harrison Burton AM Racing Ford 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 32 Austin Green Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 35 TBA Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 41 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team Ford 42 Anthony Alfredo Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 45 Stefan Parsons Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 48 Nicholas Sanchez Big Machine Racing Chevrolet 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 53 Austin J Hill Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 70 Thomas Annunziata Cope Family Racing Chevrolet 71 Ryan Ellis DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch JR Motorsports Chevrolet 91 Josh Bilicki DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet 99 Matt DiBenedetto Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

Truck Series

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Sawalich TRICON Garage Toyota 02 Kaden Honeycutt Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 2 William Lambros Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 07 Kyle Busch Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Sammy Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 17 Giovanni Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 22 Gian Buffomante Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet 33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 44 Ross Chastain Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Connor Zilisch Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 52 Christopher Bell Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports Toyota 62 Wesley Slimp Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 66 Chris Buescher ThorSport Racing Ford 69 Derek White Motorsports Business Management Ford 70 Brent Crews Brent Crews Racing Toyota 71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

