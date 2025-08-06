NASCAR star attempts historic sweep as Watkins Glen entry lists confirmed
NASCAR is on to Watkins Glen this weekend, and we now have confirmed entry lists for all three national series in action.
There are several notable storylines, headed by teen phenom Connor Zilisch attempting what would be an historic sweep of Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races in upstate New York.
The 19-year-old prodigy would become the first driver who is not a full-time Cup Series regular to complete a sweep. It is a feat which has only ever been achieved twice in NASCAR history - both times by the great Kyle Busch in 2010 and 2017. Kyle Larson came close at Bristol this year, claiming Cup Series and Truck wins but failing in the Xfinity Series.
Zilisch will drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing for the fourth time in Cup Series action in 2025. Meanwhile, the rising star is also tied for the lead in the Xfinity Series points standings with five victories already this season at JR Motorsports.
Other Cup Series updates for Watkins Glen include additional part-time entries for Katherine Legge in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, J.J. Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and Josh Bilicki in the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66.
The Xfinity Series action sees Austin Hill return from a one-race suspension in the No. 21 for Richard Childress Racing, while Cup Series regulars Michael McDowell (for the first time in nine years) and Shane van Gisbergen will also be on the grid.
The big Truck Series news sees Zilisch jumping in the No. 45 Niece Motorsport Chevrolet after the shock firing this week of Kaden Honeycutt. That came on the back of Honeycutt signing with a rival for the 2026 season.
Honeycutt, meanwhile, swiftly found a drive for Friday to keep his playoff dreams alive - he will be in the No. 2 Chevrolet for Young's Motorsports.
NASCAR Watkins Glen entries 2025
Cup Series
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Josh Bilicki
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|87
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Xfinity Series
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|00
|Sheldon Creed
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Parker Retzlaff
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|07
|Preston Pardus
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Daniel Dye
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Michael McDowell
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Christian Eckes
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|William Sawalich
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Riley Herbst
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Kaz Grala
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Harrison Burton
|AM Racing
|Ford
|26
|Dean Thompson
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Austin Green
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|TBA
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|Toyota
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|42
|Anthony Alfredo
|Young's Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|45
|Stefan Parsons
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Nicholas Sanchez
|Big Machine Racing
|Chevrolet
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|53
|Austin J Hill
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|54
|Taylor Gray
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|70
|Thomas Annunziata
|Cope Family Racing
|Chevrolet
|71
|Ryan Ellis
|DGM Racing x JIM
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|91
|Josh Bilicki
|DGM Racing x JIM
|Chevrolet
|99
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Viking Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Truck Series
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Sawalich
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|02
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Young's Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|William Lambros
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|5
|Toni Breidinger
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|07
|Kyle Busch
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Sammy Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|13
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Gian Buffomante
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R
|Chevrolet
|33
|Frankie Muniz
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|42
|Matt Mills
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|44
|Ross Chastain
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|45
|Connor Zilisch
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|52
|Christopher Bell
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|62
|Wesley Slimp
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|66
|Chris Buescher
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|69
|Derek White
|Motorsports Business Management
|Ford
|70
|Brent Crews
|Brent Crews Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Rajah Caruth
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Henderson Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|77
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|81
|Connor Mosack
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|91
|Jack Wood
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
