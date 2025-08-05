Chase Briscoe finished another excellent NASCAR weekend with second place in the Iowa Corn 350, but it wasn’t all positive for the man in the No. 19 Toyota.

The 30-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing star grabbed a sixth pole position of the season on Saturday, before just failing to pass William Byron for the win on Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

That second place did come at a cost, though, as Briscoe played a major part in ruining the day for teammate Christopher Bell, as well as another Toyota driver Tyler Reddick.

It was Briscoe’s contact with Reddick on Lap 253 of 350 which sent both he and Bell spinning out, and afterwards he was keen to apologize for the incident.

Briscoe apologizes to teammate

He told media: “First off, just want to apologize to the 45 and 20. That was a really boneheaded move on my part, and got in there and got loose and ruined their day. That’s 100 percent on me.”

Briscoe, who is eighth in the Cup Series season standings and has already clinched playoff berth, explained how he had just fallen short in that victory bid in the closing stages.

“There at the end, I was running William down. I thought I was really in the catbird seat there, and I just got there and kind of stalled out. I kind of experienced that when I was leading earlier. I caught the back of the field, and same thing; as soon as I got there, I just kind of died. Yeah, unfortunate.”

Positive race for Chase

Despite the incident which ruined Bell’s day, Briscoe was left to reflect on a race which ended with positive gains.

“Yeah, overall great finish for our Toyota. For us to end up second was a good recovery. Our day kind of got flipped upside down whenever that caution came out and trapped us and was able to rebound. Congrats to William. He did a really good job, and go on to the next one.”

