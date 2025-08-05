Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

One of the biggest talking points in the NASCAR community over the last week or so has been the suspension handed to Austin Hill, and now, Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has weighed in with his thoughts.

Hill was banned for last weekend's action at Iowa Speedway after intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola during the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway the weekend prior.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

Quizzed on his thoughts on NASCAR's decision to suspend Hill, Hamlin feels that the punishment will make every driver sit up and take notice.

“It always hurts when you’re the first," Hamlin told the media on Hill's suspension, via Frontstretch.

“The idea, I think, behind the penalty is to deter others from doing something similar to that in the same scenario.

“Usually this is how it works, it just takes one rough driving penalty to get the field’s attention, and certainly nobody wants to have the penalty that the [No.] 21 had.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released

Was Austin Hill's penalty harsh enough?

With Hill's suspension dominating the NASCAR discourse since Indianapolis, there have been claims that his punishment is not severe enough.

Kevin Harvick, for example, has called for stricter penalties to be handed out during the race in such circumstances, whilst Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice has suggested that drivers who are suspended should also have to win again to make it back into the playoffs, which they currently do not have to do.

Hamlin, however, does not believe heavier punishments will make any difference.

“I don’t think you ever stop people’s immediate emotions or reactions,” he said.

“I think that’s all part of it. We see football players make game decisions, such as roughing the passer calls, all the time; it just happens in the moment.

“So I think the penalty is definitely enough.”

Hill will be back in action in the Xfinity Series at this weekend's race at Watkins Glen International.

READ MORE: NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa

Related