NASCAR team Niece Motorsports has acted swiftly and brutally to fire driver Kaden Honeycutt with immediate effect after learning that he had signed with a rival for the 2026 season.

It is quite the call from Niece, with Honeycutt currently sitting in sixth place in the Truck Series standings, and holding provisional ninth in the playoff picture. He is in prime position to secure a postseason spot.

But clearly the team did not believe moving forward with the talented 22-year-old for the remainder of 2025 was a viable proposition with his departure already confirmed for 2026.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released

Honeycutt out, Zilisch in

With Honeycutt now out of the picture, Niece will replace him immediately in the No. 45 car with Connor Zilisch at Watkins Glen on Friday, with Bayley Currey also handling driver duties for the rest of the season.

The move was officially confirmed in a team statement, which read: “Niece Motorsports has released Kaden Honeycutt from his driving duties for the organization, effective immediately.

“Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado at Watkins Glen. Bayley Currey will serve as the driver for the remainder of the season beginning at Richmond. Phil Gould will remain as the crew chief, with no other personnel changes on the team.

"Honeycutt has signed a contract to race with a different Truck Series organization and OEM in 2026 - making this change allows our team the opportunity to begin building for next year.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

What is next for Kaden Honeycutt?

Honeycutt has yet to confirm his new team after the firing by Niece, but he says he intends to continue his bid for a playoff berth this season.

Writing in a statement on social media, he revealed: “I would like to thank Niece Motorsports, specifically Al Niece, Cody Efaw and Phil Gould, as well as Josh Morris with DQS and Jason Wilson with Precision Vehicle Logistics, for the opportunity to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2025.

"My plan is to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs this season. I look forward to sharing my plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond in the near future.”

READ MORE: NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa

Related