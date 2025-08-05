NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

Post-race at Iowa, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch revealed some of the car issues he was experiencing in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

A NASCAR Cup Series driver has confirmed that their family are the main motivation behind a recent retirement decision.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR seizes Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports cars for further inspection post-Iowa

NASCAR confirmed four Cup Series cars were set to be inspected further after Iowa.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson gets hot under the helmet as star FUMES at NASCAR rivals

Kyle Larson was a very angry driver during Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR confirm Wallace and Reddick penalties as 23XI guilty of multiple infractions

23XI Racing made the same mistake twice during Sunday's race at Iowa, with two of their drivers punished for it.

➡️ READ MORE

Related