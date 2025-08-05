NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
Post-race at Iowa, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch revealed some of the car issues he was experiencing in the No. 8 Chevrolet.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed
A NASCAR Cup Series driver has confirmed that their family are the main motivation behind a recent retirement decision.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR seizes Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports cars for further inspection post-Iowa
NASCAR confirmed four Cup Series cars were set to be inspected further after Iowa.
➡️ READ MORE
Kyle Larson gets hot under the helmet as star FUMES at NASCAR rivals
Kyle Larson was a very angry driver during Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR confirm Wallace and Reddick penalties as 23XI guilty of multiple infractions
23XI Racing made the same mistake twice during Sunday's race at Iowa, with two of their drivers punished for it.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series
Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him
- 46 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
- Today 14:00
NASCAR
NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up
NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
- Today 12:00
F1 Movie
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
- Today 04:00
Most read
2.500+ views
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
2.500+ views
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july