Kyle Busch pinpoints troubling issues after rough weekend at Iowa

Despite a busy weekend full of hard work, NASCAR star Kyle Busch had nothing to show for it coming away from Iowa Speedway.

After displaying strong pace early in practice on Saturday, things quickly unravelled for the two-time Cup Series champion, crashing his No. 8 Chevrolet into the wall and causing so much damage that he was forced to use a backup car for Sunday's race.

Jumping in the backup also meant starting at the very rear of the field for the Iowa Corn 350, and although some great strategy calls saw him finish the second stage up in fifth, Busch eventually came home in 20th position.

Speaking post-race, Busch outlined some of the frustrating issues that he was having with his car throughout, admitting that despite 'busting their behinds' his team simply did not have enough.

"We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Chevrolet," the Richard Childress Racing driver explained.

"Crew chief Randall Burnett made some race strategy calls that got us into the top 10 and earned us some stage points, but we lost that track position in Stage 3 and struggled to return to the front.

"Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today, but didn’t have enough.”

Busch playoff hopes dwindling

As a result of his Sunday, Busch did make up small ground in his quest for a playoff spot in 2025.

However, the Richard Childress Racing driver still trails Chris Buescher, who occupies the last playoff spot at present, by 73 points, which, with three races to go, is a big deficit to overcome.

Of course, Busch can lock himself into the playoffs with a victory over those final three races, with events at Watkins Glen, Richmond and Daytona to come.

Here is how the full playoff picture looks at present:

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line Playoff Points 1 Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 LOCKED IN 24 2 Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 LOCKED IN 23 3 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 LOCKED IN 17 4 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3 LOCKED IN 17 5 William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 LOCKED IN 17 6 Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 6 7 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 10 8 Chase Briscoe (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 7 9 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 23XI Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 7 10 Joey Logano (No. 22) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 7 11 Ross Chastain (No. 1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 6 12 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 8 13 Josh Berry (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 1 LOCKED IN 6 14 Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 +122 1 15 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 0 +63 0 16 Chris Buescher (No. 17) RFK Racing Ford 0 +23 0 Playoff Cut Line 17 Ryan Preece (No. 60) RFK Racing Ford 0 -23 2 18 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Chevrolet 0 -73 0 19 Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 -87 0 20 AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -118 0 21 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford 0 -121 2 22 John H. Nemechek (No. 42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -127 0 23 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -131 0 24 Michael McDowell (No. 71) Front Row Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -134 1 25 Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -138 0 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 0 -176 0 27 Zane Smith (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -179 0 28 Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Chevrolet 0 -190 0 29 Justin Haley (No. 7) Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 0 -196 0 30 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -207 0 31 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0 -211 0 32 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -226 0 33 Cole Custer (No. 41) Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -283 0 34 Noah Gragson (No. 4) Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -291 0 35 Riley Herbst (No. 35) Rick Ware Racing Toyota 0 -305 0 36 Cody Ware (No. 51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 0 -420 0

