Kyle Larson was an angry NASCAR driver at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, very angry.

The 2021 Cup Series champion was totally raging for most of the day as he piloted his No. 5 car to a miserable 28th-place finish in the Iowa Corn 350.

While William Byron was just outlasting Chase Briscoe to claim the win in a thrilling finish, Larson was keeping the NASCAR broadcast team busy applying bleeps to his adult-rated team radio feed.

The trouble started for Larson when he and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott slammed into each other multiple times as they battled for track position inside the top 10.

Things went from bad to much much worse for the 33-year-old superstar as the race entered its final 100 laps when contact with Christopher Bell and then Ross Chastain wrecked any chance of a successful day.

Just to rub some more salt into Larson's open wounds, he would later sustain more damage while trying to avoid a spinning car.

Larson goes off as Iowa bid falls apart

The sheer frustration was evident in Kyle’s voice as he vented to his crew in a profanity-laced clip shared by NASCAR on social media.

The full version of the radio call showed Larson initially ranting: "F**k every single motherf******g...god damn it!”

Larson then continued: "How much f*****g room do I have to leave people?"

The Hendrick Motorsports star added: "I've been trying to be good, a good teammate, a good competitor, and it hasn't gotten me anywhere the last f*****g hour."

Sunday’s miserable race did not help Larson at all in his bid to top the regular season standings - he now occupies third position some 45 points behind Sunday’s race winner Byron.

