Carson Hocevar was once again at the center of NASCAR post-race beef following Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350.

The 22-year-old again flashed his huge potential by finishing eighth for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series event won by William Byron.

But in the process, he courted more controversy by sending the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports car driven by Zane Smith into the outer wall. Smith later looked like he tried to get payback for the incident, but to no avail.

Once the action had finished at Iowa Speedway, Hocevar was being interviewed on pit road by Steven Stumpf of Frontstretch, when things started to get interesting.

Iowa beef and Hocevar responds

He was approached and confronted by a member of the No. 38 team, who said: “Hey, when you gonna learn to f***ing drive, dude. I mean, you wipe us the f*** out.”

Hocevar, who appeared unconcerned, then gave his take on the contact with Smith, explaining: “I just got loose, and was wrecking myself, and then he was right there. So I got cleaned out, it’s just a product of trying on restarts and then hitting the stops and getting loose.”

Then, in reference to Smith trying to get payback, Hocevar added: “He took a swing at me that nobody saw, turned dead right and tried to wreck me at one point.”

This is not the first time the precocious talent has been at the center of NASCAR controversy, and it likely won’t be the last.

In Mexico City in June, he was threatened by Ricky Stenhouse Jr following their second high-profile on-track incident in just three weeks.

Back in February Hocevar was described as “an absolute weapon” and “a moron” by Ryan Blaney after spinning out the 2023 Cup Series champion in Atlanta.

Judging by Carson’s song choice on an Instagram post Monday, he is not the least bit bothered by his latest beef with a rival driver. His track de jour - Drake’s IDGAF.

