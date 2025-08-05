NASCAR Cup Series star puts family first as retirement decision confirmed

Retirement comes to everybody eventually, and one chapter of Chase Briscoe’s terrific racing career is now most definitely over.

The 30-year-old NASCAR Cup Series star is still very much a major player in the biggest series of all, with a place already locked up for the 2025 playoffs. He was again in the mix on Sunday, taking pole for the race but losing out to William Byron in a thrilling finish to the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

But Briscoe has had to cut down on his racing life outside of NASCAR in recent months, notably his love affair with sprint cars. And for very good reason.

Last October, Briscoe’s wife Marissa gave birth to twins Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy, to add to three-year-old son Brooks. Overnight, the Briscoe brood had trebled in size and it made what might have been a difficult decision a very easy one.

Chase Briscoe on retirement decision

“I’m retired, at least for the time being. Probably for good, truthfully,” he said emphatically on the Always Race Day podcast.

“I ran my last (sprint car) race last year at Bloomington (Indiana), which is where I grew up racing, 25 minutes from home. It just felt like I was done.”

Briscoe added: “We had twins last year. So having three kids now, it just makes it harder to tell my wife, ‘Hey, I’m going to leave a couple days early (before a NASCAR race) and go run some sprint car races.’”

While family is absolutely the major reason for Briscoe bringing out the checkered flag on his sprint car career, there is another reason he decided that quitting was a good idea.

“Switching over to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), going to a new job and new opportunity, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime," he continued.

"Their cars are so fast. I just don’t want to do something to screw that up, get hurt or something like that.”

