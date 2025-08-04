Kyle Larson 'devastated' after fellow NASCAR driver injured in horrific wreck
Kyle Larson 'devastated' after fellow NASCAR driver injured in horrific wreck
Kyle Larson says he was devastated by the horrific wreck involving fellow NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen.
Full-time Truck Series driver Friesen was competing in the SuperDIRTcar King of the North race in Drummondville, Quebec, when disaster struck.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes controversial claim as Joe Gibbs Racing star set for team switch
He was running wide on the track in the very early stages when he was catapulted into the air, flipping multiple times before finally coming to a stop in a flaming wreck. The race was immediately red-flagged.
It was later revealed that Friesen had suffered ‘an unstable/open-book pelvis fracture’ (meaning breaks in multiple places) and a fractured right leg in the wreck. After initially being hospitalized in Quebec, the 42-year-old was later transferred to New York to allow for multiple surgeries to take place on his injuries.
Cup Series superstar Larson was asked about Friesen’s crash during the weekend action at Iowa Speedway, and he was clearly shocked by what had happened.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty at Iowa
Larson responds to horrific wreck
Speaking to media, he admitted: “Obviously it was devastating to see the crash and then the results of the crash with the injuries and whatnot. A very serious accident, a crazy one you don’t see happen too often in Big Blocks.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stewart and hope for a speedy recovery and something that hopefully wouldn’t alter his abilities in the race car when he does get healed back up.
“He’s a gritty racer and one I respect a lot. He runs Truck Series on Friday and then flies to race his Big Block the rest of the weekend. That just shows the passion he has for racing. Hopefully he can have a speedy, healthy recovery."
READ MORE: NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa
Stewart Friesen latest health update
The latest on Friesen's health came in an update provided by his wife, Jess, shared on his social media on August 1.
"Stewart had a successful multi-hour surgery last night to address both his pelvis and compound leg fracture, which went very well.
"After the surgery, he got some great rest overnight and we feel like we are moving forward.
"We are scheduled to meet with the physical therapist soon and continue to make a plan for Stewart’s road to recovery.
We need to thank everyone at the hospital here in New York for their efforts yesterday, and everyone cheering us on and providing so much comfort to us. The racing community is truly a family, and we have felt that all week.
– Jess."
READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him
- 46 minutes ago
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
- Today 14:00
NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026
- Today 13:00
NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
- Today 12:00
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
- Today 04:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july