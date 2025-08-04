Kyle Larson 'devastated' after fellow NASCAR driver injured in horrific wreck

Kyle Larson says he was devastated by the horrific wreck involving fellow NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen.

Full-time Truck Series driver Friesen was competing in the SuperDIRTcar King of the North race in Drummondville, Quebec, when disaster struck.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes controversial claim as Joe Gibbs Racing star set for team switch

He was running wide on the track in the very early stages when he was catapulted into the air, flipping multiple times before finally coming to a stop in a flaming wreck. The race was immediately red-flagged.

It was later revealed that Friesen had suffered ‘an unstable/open-book pelvis fracture’ (meaning breaks in multiple places) and a fractured right leg in the wreck. After initially being hospitalized in Quebec, the 42-year-old was later transferred to New York to allow for multiple surgeries to take place on his injuries.

Cup Series superstar Larson was asked about Friesen’s crash during the weekend action at Iowa Speedway, and he was clearly shocked by what had happened.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty at Iowa

Larson responds to horrific wreck

Speaking to media, he admitted: “Obviously it was devastating to see the crash and then the results of the crash with the injuries and whatnot. A very serious accident, a crazy one you don’t see happen too often in Big Blocks.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stewart and hope for a speedy recovery and something that hopefully wouldn’t alter his abilities in the race car when he does get healed back up.

“He’s a gritty racer and one I respect a lot. He runs Truck Series on Friday and then flies to race his Big Block the rest of the weekend. That just shows the passion he has for racing. Hopefully he can have a speedy, healthy recovery."

READ MORE: NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa

Stewart Friesen latest health update

The latest on Friesen's health came in an update provided by his wife, Jess, shared on his social media on August 1.

"Stewart had a successful multi-hour surgery last night to address both his pelvis and compound leg fracture, which went very well.

"After the surgery, he got some great rest overnight and we feel like we are moving forward.

"We are scheduled to meet with the physical therapist soon and continue to make a plan for Stewart’s road to recovery.

We need to thank everyone at the hospital here in New York for their efforts yesterday, and everyone cheering us on and providing so much comfort to us. The racing community is truly a family, and we have felt that all week.

– Jess."

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

Related