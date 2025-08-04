close global

An image of 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace

NASCAR confirm Wallace and Reddick penalties as 23XI guilty of multiple infractions

NASCAR confirm Wallace and Reddick penalties as 23XI guilty of multiple infractions

An image of 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing found themselves violating multiple rules at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, with both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick hit with penalties as a result, a NASCAR document has confirmed.

Iowa Speedway played host to the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday evening, with Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron running out as the winner after a lengthy 350 laps of action.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes controversial claim as Joe Gibbs Racing star set for team switch

It was a busy night for the NASCAR officials, with 12 cautions thrown and a total of 21 penalties issued during the race, three of which went to 23XI drivers, as per the official infraction sheet.

On lap 243, Wallace was hit with multiple tail-end penalties, first for 'pitting before pit road is open', an infraction which occurred a total of 12 times during the race, and then again for his No. 23 team having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.

23XI did not learn from their mistakes, however, with Tyler Reddick also hit with a tail-end penalty just 13 laps later for the exact same infraction, with his No. 45 team having also had 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.

Elsewhere in Iowa, three Cup Series drivers were given tail-end penalties for 'speeding on pit road', whilst another punishment was also handed out for 'equipment interference'.

With that said, let's take a look at the full penalty report from Sunday's race below.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

NASCAR Cup Series - Iowa Penalty Report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty NASCAR Notes
N/AKyle Busch (No. 8)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndBackup Car
N/ANoah Gragson (No. 4)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndUnapproved Adjustments
73Alex Bowman (No. 48)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
73Ryan Preece (No. 60)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
78Joey Gase (No. 66)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
171Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
211Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
213Ty Dillon (No. 10)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
224Chris Buescher (No. 17)Equipment InterferenceTail EndN/A
226Chris Buescher (No. 17)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
229Zane Smith (No. 38)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
234Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
243Bubba Wallace (No. 23)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
243Bubba Wallace (No. 23)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaTail EndN/A
245Erik Jones (No. 43)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaTail EndN/A
246Ty Dillon (No. 10)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
256Tyler Reddick (No. 45)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaTail EndN/A
267Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
272Todd Gilliland (No. 34)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
273Zane Smith (No. 38)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
282Todd Gilliland (No. 34)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty at Iowa

NASCAR 23XI Racing William Byron Bubba Wallace Tyler Reddick Iowa Speedway
