NASCAR confirm Wallace and Reddick penalties as 23XI guilty of multiple infractions
23XI Racing found themselves violating multiple rules at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, with both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick hit with penalties as a result, a NASCAR document has confirmed.
Iowa Speedway played host to the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday evening, with Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron running out as the winner after a lengthy 350 laps of action.
It was a busy night for the NASCAR officials, with 12 cautions thrown and a total of 21 penalties issued during the race, three of which went to 23XI drivers, as per the official infraction sheet.
On lap 243, Wallace was hit with multiple tail-end penalties, first for 'pitting before pit road is open', an infraction which occurred a total of 12 times during the race, and then again for his No. 23 team having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.
23XI did not learn from their mistakes, however, with Tyler Reddick also hit with a tail-end penalty just 13 laps later for the exact same infraction, with his No. 45 team having also had 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.
Elsewhere in Iowa, three Cup Series drivers were given tail-end penalties for 'speeding on pit road', whilst another punishment was also handed out for 'equipment interference'.
With that said, let's take a look at the full penalty report from Sunday's race below.
NASCAR Cup Series - Iowa Penalty Report
|Lap
|Driver (Car No.)
|Infraction
|Penalty
|NASCAR Notes
|N/A
|Kyle Busch (No. 8)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Backup Car
|N/A
|Noah Gragson (No. 4)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments
|73
|Alex Bowman (No. 48)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|73
|Ryan Preece (No. 60)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|78
|Joey Gase (No. 66)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|171
|Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|211
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|213
|Ty Dillon (No. 10)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|224
|Chris Buescher (No. 17)
|Equipment Interference
|Tail End
|N/A
|226
|Chris Buescher (No. 17)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|229
|Zane Smith (No. 38)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|234
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|243
|Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|243
|Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
|Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area
|Tail End
|N/A
|245
|Erik Jones (No. 43)
|Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area
|Tail End
|N/A
|246
|Ty Dillon (No. 10)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|256
|Tyler Reddick (No. 45)
|Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area
|Tail End
|N/A
|267
|Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|272
|Todd Gilliland (No. 34)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|273
|Zane Smith (No. 38)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|282
|Todd Gilliland (No. 34)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
