NASCAR confirm Wallace and Reddick penalties as 23XI guilty of multiple infractions

23XI Racing found themselves violating multiple rules at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, with both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick hit with penalties as a result, a NASCAR document has confirmed.

Iowa Speedway played host to the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday evening, with Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron running out as the winner after a lengthy 350 laps of action.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes controversial claim as Joe Gibbs Racing star set for team switch

It was a busy night for the NASCAR officials, with 12 cautions thrown and a total of 21 penalties issued during the race, three of which went to 23XI drivers, as per the official infraction sheet.

On lap 243, Wallace was hit with multiple tail-end penalties, first for 'pitting before pit road is open', an infraction which occurred a total of 12 times during the race, and then again for his No. 23 team having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.

23XI did not learn from their mistakes, however, with Tyler Reddick also hit with a tail-end penalty just 13 laps later for the exact same infraction, with his No. 45 team having also had 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.

Elsewhere in Iowa, three Cup Series drivers were given tail-end penalties for 'speeding on pit road', whilst another punishment was also handed out for 'equipment interference'.

With that said, let's take a look at the full penalty report from Sunday's race below.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

NASCAR Cup Series - Iowa Penalty Report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty NASCAR Notes N/A Kyle Busch (No. 8) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Backup Car N/A Noah Gragson (No. 4) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Unapproved Adjustments 73 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 73 Ryan Preece (No. 60) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 78 Joey Gase (No. 66) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 171 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 211 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 213 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 224 Chris Buescher (No. 17) Equipment Interference Tail End N/A 226 Chris Buescher (No. 17) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 229 Zane Smith (No. 38) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 234 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 243 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 243 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Tail End N/A 245 Erik Jones (No. 43) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Tail End N/A 246 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 256 Tyler Reddick (No. 45) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Tail End N/A 267 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 272 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 273 Zane Smith (No. 38) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 282 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty at Iowa

Related