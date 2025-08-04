NASCAR loses ‘The Legend’ as driver, team owner and pioneer dies
NASCAR loses ‘The Legend’ as driver, team owner and pioneer dies
NASCAR has lost the man they called ‘The Legend’ with the passing of the great Walker Evans at the age of 86.
Evans, an incredible off-road racer and one of the pioneers who started the NASCAR Truck Series, died on Saturday after an amazing life on track and off it.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes controversial claim as Joe Gibbs Racing star set for team switch
Born on December 3, 1938 in Cedar Lake, Michigan, Evans racked up 21 titles in off-road desert and short-course racing.
He would become central to the NASCAR story in 1995 when he became a driver and owner in the newly-formed Truck Series. He raced 41 times over two seasons, claiming four top-10 finishes.
Evans was inducted into the Off-road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2015.
READ MORE: NASCAR confirm Kyle Busch one of two Cup Series drivers demoted at Iowa
Greats pay tribute to Walker Evans
The tributes to ‘The Legend’ have poured in thick and fast since his passing, with Fox lead announcer Mike Joy providing the perfect memory of a great racer:
“Sad news. Reading Walker Evans has passed…one of the greatest off-road racers, and a founder of NASCAR’s Truck Series.
“One day he was sorting out handling at a short track and I asked him about it: ‘If they’d just put a jump in the backstretch, I believe I’d be fine’.
“RIP, racer.”
Former NASCAR star and now analyst Clint Bowyer added: “Sad day! Walker Evans was not only a hero of mine but became one of my favorite people to meet up with every Aug in Sturgis. So many laughs and good times! Won’t be the same without him. Rest easy my friend.”
READ MORE: NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him
- 45 minutes ago
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
- Today 14:00
NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026
- Today 13:00
NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
- Today 12:00
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
- Today 04:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july