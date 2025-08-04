close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR driver William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports star loses top spot after William Byron win at Iowa

Hendrick Motorsports star loses top spot after William Byron win at Iowa

NASCAR driver William Byron

After a frantic 350 laps of action at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, the latest NASCAR Cup Series standings are in.

There has been a big change at the top, too, with Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott losing top spot following his teammate William Byron's victory.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes controversial claim as Joe Gibbs Racing star set for team switch

After his second win of the season, Byron himself is the man who has replaced Elliott at the top of the standings, and is now 18 points clear of his teammate with three regular season races to go and the regular season championship within touching distance.

Another Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson, sits third in the standings, but 45 points behind Byron at this stage, with Joe Gibbs Racing duo Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five, 51 and 86 points adrift of the top, respectively.

Of course, at this point of the season, all eyes are also on the playoff race and who will make the cut come the black and white checkered flag at Daytona.

At this stage, 13 drivers are currently locked in, with 23XI star Tyler Reddick holding a healthy points total that should also see him make it.

Elsewhere, Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is 63 points above the cut line after Iowa, with Chris Buescher just 23 points above it in the last points position.

Ryan Preece (-23), Kyle Busch (-71), Ty Gibbs (-87) and any other drivers harboring ambitions of pointing their way in are running out of time.

Of course, a win over the next three races would guarantee any driver not locked into the playoffs a spot in the postseason, and it will certainly be interesting to see how it all plays out for the rest of this month.

With all of that said, you can see the full regular season and playoff standings after Iowa below.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty at Iowa

NASCAR Cup Series - Regular season standings after Iowa

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points
1William Byron (No. 24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet770
2Chase Elliott (No. 9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet752
3Kyle Larson (No. 5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet725
4Denny Hamlin (No. 11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota719
5Christopher Bell (No. 20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota684
6Tyler Reddick (No. 45)23XI Racing Toyota673
7Ryan Blaney (No. 12)Team Penske Ford665
8Chase Briscoe (No. 19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota640
9Alex Bowman (No. 48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet614
10Bubba Wallace (No. 23)23XI Racing Toyota581
11Chris Buescher (No. 17)RFK Racing Ford574
12Joey Logano (No. 22)Team Penske Ford560
13Ryan Preece (No. 60)RFK Racing Ford551
14Ross Chastain (No. 1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet544
15Kyle Busch (No. 8)Richard Childress Racing Chevy501
16Ty Gibbs (No. 54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota487
17Austin Cindric (No. 2)Team Penske Ford481
18AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet456
19Brad Keselowski (No. 6)RFK Racing Ford453
20John H. Nemechek (No. 42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota447
21Josh Berry (No. 21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford443
22Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet443
23Michael McDowell (No. 71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet440
24Erik Jones (No. 43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota436
25Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet398
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet398
27Zane Smith (No. 38)Front Row Motorsports Ford395
28Austin Dillon (No. 3)Richard Childress Racing Chevy384
29Justin Haley (No. 7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet378
30Todd Gilliland (No. 34)Front Row Motorsports Ford367
31Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet363
32Ty Dillon (No. 10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet348
33Cole Custer (No. 41)Haas Factory Team Ford291
34Noah Gragson (No. 4)Front Row Motorsports Ford283
35Riley Herbst (No. 35)23XI Racing Toyota269
36Cody Ware (No. 51)Rick Ware Racing Ford154

READ MORE: NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa

NASCAR Cup Series - Playoff standings after Iowa

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line Playoff Points
1Denny Hamlin (No. 11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota4LOCKED IN24
2Kyle Larson (No. 5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet3LOCKED IN23
3Christopher Bell (No. 20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota3LOCKED IN17
4Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet3LOCKED IN17
5William Byron (No. 24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet2LOCKED IN17
6Chase Elliott (No. 9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet1LOCKED IN6
7Ryan Blaney (No. 12)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN10
8Chase Briscoe (No. 19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN7
9Bubba Wallace (No. 23)23XI Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN7
10Joey Logano (No. 22)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN7
11Ross Chastain (No. 1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet1LOCKED IN6
12Austin Cindric (No. 2)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN8
13Josh Berry (No. 21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford1LOCKED IN6
14Tyler Reddick (No. 45)23XI Racing Toyota0+1221
15Alex Bowman (No. 48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet0+630
16Chris Buescher (No. 17)RFK Racing Ford0+230
Playoff Cut Line
17Ryan Preece (No. 60)RFK Racing Ford0-232
18Kyle Busch (No. 8)Richard Childress Chevrolet0-730
19Ty Gibbs (No. 54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota0-870
20AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet0-1180
21Brad Keselowski (No. 6)RFK Racing Ford0-1212
22John H. Nemechek (No. 42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-1270
23Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-1310
24Michael McDowell (No. 71)Front Row Motorsports Chevrolet0-1341
25Erik Jones (No. 43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-1380
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet0-1760
27Zane Smith (No. 38)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-1790
28Austin Dillon (No. 3)Richard Childress Chevrolet0-1900
29Justin Haley (No. 7)Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet0-1960
30Todd Gilliland (No. 34)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-2070
31Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet0-2110
32Ty Dillon (No. 10)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-2260
33Cole Custer (No. 41)Stewart-Haas Racing Ford0-2830
34Noah Gragson (No. 4)Stewart-Haas Racing Ford0-2910
35Riley Herbst (No. 35)Rick Ware Racing Toyota0-3050
36Cody Ware (No. 51)Rick Ware Racing Ford0-4200

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Hendrick Motorsports William Byron Chase Elliott
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him

  • 45 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up

NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

  • Today 12:00
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x