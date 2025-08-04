Hendrick Motorsports star loses top spot after William Byron win at Iowa
After a frantic 350 laps of action at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, the latest NASCAR Cup Series standings are in.
There has been a big change at the top, too, with Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott losing top spot following his teammate William Byron's victory.
After his second win of the season, Byron himself is the man who has replaced Elliott at the top of the standings, and is now 18 points clear of his teammate with three regular season races to go and the regular season championship within touching distance.
Another Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson, sits third in the standings, but 45 points behind Byron at this stage, with Joe Gibbs Racing duo Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five, 51 and 86 points adrift of the top, respectively.
Of course, at this point of the season, all eyes are also on the playoff race and who will make the cut come the black and white checkered flag at Daytona.
At this stage, 13 drivers are currently locked in, with 23XI star Tyler Reddick holding a healthy points total that should also see him make it.
Elsewhere, Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is 63 points above the cut line after Iowa, with Chris Buescher just 23 points above it in the last points position.
Ryan Preece (-23), Kyle Busch (-71), Ty Gibbs (-87) and any other drivers harboring ambitions of pointing their way in are running out of time.
Of course, a win over the next three races would guarantee any driver not locked into the playoffs a spot in the postseason, and it will certainly be interesting to see how it all plays out for the rest of this month.
With all of that said, you can see the full regular season and playoff standings after Iowa below.
NASCAR Cup Series - Regular season standings after Iowa
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Points
|1
|William Byron (No. 24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|770
|2
|Chase Elliott (No. 9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|752
|3
|Kyle Larson (No. 5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|725
|4
|Denny Hamlin (No. 11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|719
|5
|Christopher Bell (No. 20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|684
|6
|Tyler Reddick (No. 45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|673
|7
|Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
|Team Penske Ford
|665
|8
|Chase Briscoe (No. 19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|640
|9
|Alex Bowman (No. 48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|614
|10
|Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|581
|11
|Chris Buescher (No. 17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|574
|12
|Joey Logano (No. 22)
|Team Penske Ford
|560
|13
|Ryan Preece (No. 60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|551
|14
|Ross Chastain (No. 1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|544
|15
|Kyle Busch (No. 8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevy
|501
|16
|Ty Gibbs (No. 54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|487
|17
|Austin Cindric (No. 2)
|Team Penske Ford
|481
|18
|AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|456
|19
|Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|453
|20
|John H. Nemechek (No. 42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|447
|21
|Josh Berry (No. 21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|443
|22
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|443
|23
|Michael McDowell (No. 71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|440
|24
|Erik Jones (No. 43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|436
|25
|Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|398
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|398
|27
|Zane Smith (No. 38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|395
|28
|Austin Dillon (No. 3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevy
|384
|29
|Justin Haley (No. 7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|378
|30
|Todd Gilliland (No. 34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|367
|31
|Daniel Suárez (No. 99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|363
|32
|Ty Dillon (No. 10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|348
|33
|Cole Custer (No. 41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|291
|34
|Noah Gragson (No. 4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|283
|35
|Riley Herbst (No. 35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|269
|36
|Cody Ware (No. 51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|154
NASCAR Cup Series - Playoff standings after Iowa
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Wins
|+/- to Cut Line
|Playoff Points
|1
|Denny Hamlin (No. 11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|LOCKED IN
|24
|2
|Kyle Larson (No. 5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|LOCKED IN
|23
|3
|Christopher Bell (No. 20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|LOCKED IN
|17
|4
|Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|3
|LOCKED IN
|17
|5
|William Byron (No. 24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|LOCKED IN
|17
|6
|Chase Elliott (No. 9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|1
|LOCKED IN
|6
|7
|Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
|Team Penske Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|10
|8
|Chase Briscoe (No. 19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|1
|LOCKED IN
|7
|9
|Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|1
|LOCKED IN
|7
|10
|Joey Logano (No. 22)
|Team Penske Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|7
|11
|Ross Chastain (No. 1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|1
|LOCKED IN
|6
|12
|Austin Cindric (No. 2)
|Team Penske Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|8
|13
|Josh Berry (No. 21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|1
|LOCKED IN
|6
|14
|Tyler Reddick (No. 45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|0
|+122
|1
|15
|Alex Bowman (No. 48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|+63
|0
|16
|Chris Buescher (No. 17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|0
|+23
|0
|Playoff Cut Line
|17
|Ryan Preece (No. 60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|0
|-23
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch (No. 8)
|Richard Childress Chevrolet
|0
|-73
|0
|19
|Ty Gibbs (No. 54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|0
|-87
|0
|20
|AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-118
|0
|21
|Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|0
|-121
|2
|22
|John H. Nemechek (No. 42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|0
|-127
|0
|23
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|-131
|0
|24
|Michael McDowell (No. 71)
|Front Row Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|-134
|1
|25
|Erik Jones (No. 43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|0
|-138
|0
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)
|JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-176
|0
|27
|Zane Smith (No. 38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|0
|-179
|0
|28
|Austin Dillon (No. 3)
|Richard Childress Chevrolet
|0
|-190
|0
|29
|Justin Haley (No. 7)
|Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-196
|0
|30
|Todd Gilliland (No. 34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|0
|-207
|0
|31
|Daniel Suárez (No. 99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|0
|-211
|0
|32
|Ty Dillon (No. 10)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|0
|-226
|0
|33
|Cole Custer (No. 41)
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|0
|-283
|0
|34
|Noah Gragson (No. 4)
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|0
|-291
|0
|35
|Riley Herbst (No. 35)
|Rick Ware Racing Toyota
|0
|-305
|0
|36
|Cody Ware (No. 51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|0
|-420
|0
