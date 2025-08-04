Hendrick Motorsports star loses top spot after William Byron win at Iowa

After a frantic 350 laps of action at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, the latest NASCAR Cup Series standings are in.

There has been a big change at the top, too, with Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott losing top spot following his teammate William Byron's victory.

After his second win of the season, Byron himself is the man who has replaced Elliott at the top of the standings, and is now 18 points clear of his teammate with three regular season races to go and the regular season championship within touching distance.

Another Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson, sits third in the standings, but 45 points behind Byron at this stage, with Joe Gibbs Racing duo Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five, 51 and 86 points adrift of the top, respectively.

Of course, at this point of the season, all eyes are also on the playoff race and who will make the cut come the black and white checkered flag at Daytona.

At this stage, 13 drivers are currently locked in, with 23XI star Tyler Reddick holding a healthy points total that should also see him make it.

Elsewhere, Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is 63 points above the cut line after Iowa, with Chris Buescher just 23 points above it in the last points position.

Ryan Preece (-23), Kyle Busch (-71), Ty Gibbs (-87) and any other drivers harboring ambitions of pointing their way in are running out of time.

Of course, a win over the next three races would guarantee any driver not locked into the playoffs a spot in the postseason, and it will certainly be interesting to see how it all plays out for the rest of this month.

With all of that said, you can see the full regular season and playoff standings after Iowa below.

NASCAR Cup Series - Regular season standings after Iowa

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points 1 William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 770 2 Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 752 3 Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 725 4 Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 719 5 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 684 6 Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 23XI Racing Toyota 673 7 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford 665 8 Chase Briscoe (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 640 9 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 614 10 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 23XI Racing Toyota 581 11 Chris Buescher (No. 17) RFK Racing Ford 574 12 Joey Logano (No. 22) Team Penske Ford 560 13 Ryan Preece (No. 60) RFK Racing Ford 551 14 Ross Chastain (No. 1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 544 15 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Racing Chevy 501 16 Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 487 17 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford 481 18 AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 456 19 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford 453 20 John H. Nemechek (No. 42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 447 21 Josh Berry (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 443 22 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 443 23 Michael McDowell (No. 71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 440 24 Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 436 25 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 398 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 398 27 Zane Smith (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 395 28 Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Racing Chevy 384 29 Justin Haley (No. 7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 378 30 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 367 31 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 363 32 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 348 33 Cole Custer (No. 41) Haas Factory Team Ford 291 34 Noah Gragson (No. 4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 283 35 Riley Herbst (No. 35) 23XI Racing Toyota 269 36 Cody Ware (No. 51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 154

NASCAR Cup Series - Playoff standings after Iowa

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line Playoff Points 1 Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 LOCKED IN 24 2 Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 LOCKED IN 23 3 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 LOCKED IN 17 4 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3 LOCKED IN 17 5 William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 LOCKED IN 17 6 Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 6 7 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 10 8 Chase Briscoe (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 7 9 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 23XI Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 7 10 Joey Logano (No. 22) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 7 11 Ross Chastain (No. 1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 6 12 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 8 13 Josh Berry (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 1 LOCKED IN 6 14 Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 +122 1 15 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 0 +63 0 16 Chris Buescher (No. 17) RFK Racing Ford 0 +23 0 Playoff Cut Line 17 Ryan Preece (No. 60) RFK Racing Ford 0 -23 2 18 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Chevrolet 0 -73 0 19 Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 -87 0 20 AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -118 0 21 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford 0 -121 2 22 John H. Nemechek (No. 42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -127 0 23 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -131 0 24 Michael McDowell (No. 71) Front Row Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -134 1 25 Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -138 0 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 0 -176 0 27 Zane Smith (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -179 0 28 Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Chevrolet 0 -190 0 29 Justin Haley (No. 7) Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 0 -196 0 30 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -207 0 31 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0 -211 0 32 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -226 0 33 Cole Custer (No. 41) Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -283 0 34 Noah Gragson (No. 4) Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -291 0 35 Riley Herbst (No. 35) Rick Ware Racing Toyota 0 -305 0 36 Cody Ware (No. 51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 0 -420 0

