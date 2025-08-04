close global

An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski looking into the distance

NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski suffers Iowa heartbreak as Byron puts on incredible display

NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski suffers Iowa heartbreak as Byron puts on incredible display

An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski looking into the distance

Brad Keselowski suffered NASCAR heartbreak at Iowa Speedway as William Byron put on an incredible fuel-saving display to beat the RFK Racing star and others to win the Iowa Corn 350.

Keselowski looked quick throughout the race on Sunday and appeared to be making the right strategy calls, sweeping stages one and two and igniting hope he could take his first win of 2025.

However, Byron had other ideas, going an astonishing 144 laps on fuel and just about getting his No. 24 Chevrolet across the finish line whilst being able to stay ahead of his rivals.

It is Byron’s second victory of 2025 following his win at the season-opening Daytona 500 back in February.

Keselowski eventually came home in third, with his hopes of making the playoffs dwindling with each race week, with pole-winner Chase Briscoe coming home in second.

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney and Keselowski’s RFK teammate Ryan Preece rounded out the top five at Iowa, with Bubba Wallace overcoming an earlier wreck to finish sixth, backing up his Indy win with another strong showing.

Elsewhere, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon rounded out the top 10, and with that said, let’s take a look at the full results below!

NASCAR Cup Series - Who won the Iowa race today?

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points (inc. stage)
1William Byron (No. 24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet48
2Chase Briscoe (No. 19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota41
3Brad Keselowski (No. 6)RFK Racing Ford55
4Ryan Blaney (No. 12)Team Penske Ford49
5Ryan Preece (No. 60)RFK Racing Ford34
6Bubba Wallace (No. 23)23XI Racing Toyota31
7Alex Bowman (No. 48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet34
8Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet33
9Joey Logano (No. 22)Team Penske Ford28
10Austin Dillon (No. 3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet28
11Ross Chastain (No. 1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet26
12Austin Cindric (No. 2)Team Penske Ford42
13Josh Berry (No. 21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford29
14Chase Elliott (No. 9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet26
15John H. Nemechek (No. 42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota22
16Erik Jones (No. 43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota24
17Christopher Bell (No. 20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota20
18AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet21
19Tyler Reddick (No. 45)23XI Racing Toyota18
20Kyle Busch (No. 8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet23
21Ty Gibbs (No. 54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota23
22Chris Buescher (No. 17)RFK Racing Ford15
23Justin Haley (No. 7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet15
24Denny Hamlin (No. 11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota13
25Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet12
26Cole Custer (No. 41)Haas Factory Team Ford11
27Michael McDowell (No. 71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet10
28Kyle Larson (No. 5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet14
29Noah Gragson (No. 4)Front Row Motorsports Ford8
30Riley Herbst (No. 35)23XI Racing Toyota7
31Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet6
32Cody Ware (No. 51)Rick Ware Racing Ford5
33Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet4
34Todd Gilliland (No. 34)Front Row Motorsports Ford3
35Ty Dillon (No. 10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet2
36Zane Smith (No. 38)Front Row Motorsports Ford1
37Joey Gase (No. 66)Garage 66 Chevrolet0

NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Stage 2 results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Brad Keselowski (No. 6)RFK Racing Ford
2Ryan Blaney (No. 12)Team Penske Ford
3Austin Cindric (No. 2)Team Penske Ford
4Ty Gibbs (No. 54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Kyle Busch (No. 8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6Josh Berry (No. 21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7Alex Bowman (No. 48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8Erik Jones (No. 43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9Ryan Preece (No. 60)RFK Racing Ford
10Austin Dillon (No. 3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Stage 1 results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Brad Keselowski (No. 6)RFK Racing Ford
2Austin Cindric (No. 2)Team Penske Ford
3William Byron (No. 24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Ryan Blaney (No. 12)Team Penske Ford
5Chase Briscoe (No. 19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6Kyle Larson (No. 5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8Chase Elliott (No. 9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10Justin Haley (No. 7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

