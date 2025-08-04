NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski suffers Iowa heartbreak as Byron puts on incredible display

Brad Keselowski suffered NASCAR heartbreak at Iowa Speedway as William Byron put on an incredible fuel-saving display to beat the RFK Racing star and others to win the Iowa Corn 350.

Keselowski looked quick throughout the race on Sunday and appeared to be making the right strategy calls, sweeping stages one and two and igniting hope he could take his first win of 2025.

However, Byron had other ideas, going an astonishing 144 laps on fuel and just about getting his No. 24 Chevrolet across the finish line whilst being able to stay ahead of his rivals.

It is Byron’s second victory of 2025 following his win at the season-opening Daytona 500 back in February.

Keselowski eventually came home in third, with his hopes of making the playoffs dwindling with each race week, with pole-winner Chase Briscoe coming home in second.

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney and Keselowski’s RFK teammate Ryan Preece rounded out the top five at Iowa, with Bubba Wallace overcoming an earlier wreck to finish sixth, backing up his Indy win with another strong showing.

Elsewhere, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon rounded out the top 10, and with that said, let’s take a look at the full results below!

NASCAR Cup Series - Who won the Iowa race today?

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points (inc. stage) 1 William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 48 2 Chase Briscoe (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 41 3 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford 55 4 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford 49 5 Ryan Preece (No. 60) RFK Racing Ford 34 6 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 23XI Racing Toyota 31 7 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 8 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 9 Joey Logano (No. 22) Team Penske Ford 28 10 Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 11 Ross Chastain (No. 1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 12 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford 42 13 Josh Berry (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 14 Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 15 John H. Nemechek (No. 42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 16 Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 17 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 18 AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 19 Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 23XI Racing Toyota 18 20 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 23 21 Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 22 Chris Buescher (No. 17) RFK Racing Ford 15 23 Justin Haley (No. 7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 24 Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 25 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 26 Cole Custer (No. 41) Haas Factory Team Ford 11 27 Michael McDowell (No. 71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 28 Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 29 Noah Gragson (No. 4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 30 Riley Herbst (No. 35) 23XI Racing Toyota 7 31 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 32 Cody Ware (No. 51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 5 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 4 34 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 3 35 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2 36 Zane Smith (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 1 37 Joey Gase (No. 66) Garage 66 Chevrolet 0

NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Stage 2 results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford 2 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford 4 Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Josh Berry (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 7 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 Ryan Preece (No. 60) RFK Racing Ford 10 Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Stage 1 results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford 2 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford 3 William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford 5 Chase Briscoe (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Justin Haley (No. 7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

