NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski suffers Iowa heartbreak as Byron puts on incredible display
Brad Keselowski suffered NASCAR heartbreak at Iowa Speedway as William Byron put on an incredible fuel-saving display to beat the RFK Racing star and others to win the Iowa Corn 350.
Keselowski looked quick throughout the race on Sunday and appeared to be making the right strategy calls, sweeping stages one and two and igniting hope he could take his first win of 2025.
However, Byron had other ideas, going an astonishing 144 laps on fuel and just about getting his No. 24 Chevrolet across the finish line whilst being able to stay ahead of his rivals.
It is Byron’s second victory of 2025 following his win at the season-opening Daytona 500 back in February.
Keselowski eventually came home in third, with his hopes of making the playoffs dwindling with each race week, with pole-winner Chase Briscoe coming home in second.
Team Penske star Ryan Blaney and Keselowski’s RFK teammate Ryan Preece rounded out the top five at Iowa, with Bubba Wallace overcoming an earlier wreck to finish sixth, backing up his Indy win with another strong showing.
Elsewhere, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon rounded out the top 10, and with that said, let’s take a look at the full results below!
NASCAR Cup Series - Who won the Iowa race today?
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Points (inc. stage)
|1
|William Byron (No. 24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|48
|2
|Chase Briscoe (No. 19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|41
|3
|Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|55
|4
|Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
|Team Penske Ford
|49
|5
|Ryan Preece (No. 60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|34
|6
|Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|31
|7
|Alex Bowman (No. 48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|34
|8
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|33
|9
|Joey Logano (No. 22)
|Team Penske Ford
|28
|10
|Austin Dillon (No. 3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|28
|11
|Ross Chastain (No. 1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|26
|12
|Austin Cindric (No. 2)
|Team Penske Ford
|42
|13
|Josh Berry (No. 21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|29
|14
|Chase Elliott (No. 9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|15
|John H. Nemechek (No. 42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|22
|16
|Erik Jones (No. 43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|24
|17
|Christopher Bell (No. 20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|20
|18
|AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|21
|19
|Tyler Reddick (No. 45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|18
|20
|Kyle Busch (No. 8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|23
|21
|Ty Gibbs (No. 54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|23
|22
|Chris Buescher (No. 17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|15
|23
|Justin Haley (No. 7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|24
|Denny Hamlin (No. 11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|13
|25
|Daniel Suárez (No. 99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|12
|26
|Cole Custer (No. 41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|11
|27
|Michael McDowell (No. 71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|28
|Kyle Larson (No. 5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|29
|Noah Gragson (No. 4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|8
|30
|Riley Herbst (No. 35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|7
|31
|Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|6
|32
|Cody Ware (No. 51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|5
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|34
|Todd Gilliland (No. 34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|3
|35
|Ty Dillon (No. 10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|2
|36
|Zane Smith (No. 38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|1
|37
|Joey Gase (No. 66)
|Garage 66 Chevrolet
|0
NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Stage 2 results
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|2
|Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
|Team Penske Ford
|3
|Austin Cindric (No. 2)
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Ty Gibbs (No. 54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Kyle Busch (No. 8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|6
|Josh Berry (No. 21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|7
|Alex Bowman (No. 48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Erik Jones (No. 43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|9
|Ryan Preece (No. 60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|10
|Austin Dillon (No. 3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Stage 1 results
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|2
|Austin Cindric (No. 2)
|Team Penske Ford
|3
|William Byron (No. 24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|Chase Briscoe (No. 19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|Kyle Larson (No. 5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Chase Elliott (No. 9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|10
|Justin Haley (No. 7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
