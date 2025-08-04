NASCAR Cup Series star set to drive for new team as official statement released

NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell will be driving for a new team this season, it has been confirmed in an official statement.

Bell usually pilots the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series, and has three wins under his belt in 2025 after making a blistering start to the season.

However, next weekend he will be making the switch to the Truck Series to race in the No. 52 Toyota for Halmar Friesen Racing, the team has confirmed.

Bell will be substituting for Stewart Friesen at Watkins Glen International, with the 42-year-old set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery following a horrifying wreck in a dirt race last weekend.

“I want to thank everyone for their outreach and support as I continue to recover,” Friesen said in a team press release.

“I know Christopher [Bell] will give our truck a great run. We will be watching and cheering the team on this Friday.”

Elsewhere, Bell himself said: “I was honored to receive the call to run this truck for Stewart, a fellow dirt racer and Toyota teammate, in Watkins Glen."

“I’ve spent time with the team these past few days and we are working hard to continue the great season Stewart has had and deliver a great finish for him and his partners.”

Stewart Friesen latest health update

The latest on Friesen's health came in an update provided by his wife, Jess, shared on his social media on August 1.

"Stewart had a successful multi-hour surgery last night to address both his pelvis and compound leg fracture, which went very well.

"After the surgery, he got some great rest overnight and we feel like we are moving forward.

"We are scheduled to meet with the physical therapist soon and continue to make a plan for Stewart’s road to recovery.

We need to thank everyone at the hospital here in New York for their efforts yesterday, and everyone cheering us on and providing so much comfort to us. The racing community is truly a family, and we have felt that all week.

– Jess."

