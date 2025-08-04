NASCAR star Denny Hamlin makes controversial Michael Jordan claim

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has made a huge claim regarding Michael Jordan, claiming he is more competitive than his 23XI co-owner.

The six-time NBA champion first formed a friendship with Hamlin back in 2006, and over the subsequent decades the Joe Gibbs Racing star tried to persuade Jordan to invest in NASCAR.

Eventually, the pair teamed up in 2020 and formed 23XI Racing, the team name a combination of the number 23 Jordan wore for the majority of his NBA career, and the number 11 driven by Hamlin in the Cup Series.

In a recent appearance on the Dale Jr Download podcast, Hamlin discussed the levels of competitiveness between the two drivers, and made the shocking revelation – despite Jordan’s period at the top in global sport – that he was more competitive than his fellow co-owner these days.

“Not in today's world, no,” Hamlin said confidently when asked if he thought Jordan was more competitive than him.

“The difference is, when you saw Michael's competitiveness during that documentary, he was in the middle of his game. He was actively competing.

"I think Michael Jordan at 60 years old or 50, I hate to mess this up, but at whatever age he is, it's different.

“He doesn't have to compete each and every week. So when you're in season or in your job of being a professional sports athlete, your mentality absolutely is different than what it is after you retire. So no I don't [think Jordan is as competitive as him].”

Hamlin dishes the details on Michael Jordan

Hamlin did reveal, however, that Jordan still trash talks, particularly when the pair play golf with one another.

In fact, their friendship largely started over golf before Hamlin started to bring Jordan to the NASCAR racetrack with him as his guest.

“Yeah, he still trash talks. Quite a bit when we go play golf, but so do I," Hamlin continued.

“So you know we're very similar in that stance, but I unfortunately never got to see that intense side of him because I think he is a little different now that he's got a bunch of kids and married, and just life's different.”

Jordan and 23XI Racing enjoyed long-awaited success with Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis last time out, where he claimed his first race victory since Kansas in 2022.

The team are now likely to have two drivers in the Cup Series playoffs this year, with Wallace now locked in and Reddick looking comfortable on points.

