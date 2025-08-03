Mike Tyson issues surprise message to NASCAR Cup Series star
Mike Tyson issues surprise message to NASCAR Cup Series star
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has issued a surprise message to a NASCAR Cup Series driver ahead of this weekend's action.
The Cup Series hit the track at Iowa Speedway early on Sunday evening, with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace receiving a special message from the boxing icon.
As it turns out, Wallace is running the name of Tyson's charity, the Tyson Foundation, on his No. 23 Chevrolet in Iowa as part of an Alltroo paint scheme, and the 59-year-old made his feelings known about it in a short video message.
“Hey, it’s Mike Tyson, wishing Bubba Wallace and the 23XI team the best of luck in Iowa,” Tyson said in an Instagram video.
“And I’m even more excited about it because my charity, the Tyson Foundation, and Altroo’s logo will be on Bubba’s car.
“So good luck, drive fast, and let’s win this thing!”
Tyson was not the only sportsman to reach out to Wallace ahead of Sunday's race, either, with NBA star Anthony Edwards also sending a video message to the driver of the No. 23 prior to the green flag on Sunday.
Bubba Wallace on a high
Of course, Wallace is currently on a major high after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend.
It was Wallace's first win of the 2025 campaign and snapped a winless streak that lasted for 100 races.
As a result, after weeks of nervously looking over his shoulder at the playoff cut line, Wallace is now locked into the postseason for the first time since 2023.
Unfortunately, Wallace was unable to carry that momentum into qualifying at Iowa, finishing 15th in Saturday's session.
However, the 23XI star will be hoping for a stronger performance in Sunday's race and to find some consistency as the regular season nears its end.
