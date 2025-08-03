NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa

NASCAR has announced that Joe Gibbs Racing are set to be hit with a penalty following an inspection at Iowa Speedway.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series are in action at Iowa this weekend, with Joe Gibbs Racing having several cars in both series.

Taylor Gray was the second-highest finisher of the team's four cars in Saturday's Xfinity Series race, finishing 17th on the road in the HyVee Perks 250 in what was a disappointing outing for the team.

Whilst that wasn't a great result, further bad news was to come post-race, when the car was put through technical inspection at Iowa Speedway.

Officials discovered the No. 54 had one lug nut unsecured when scrutinizing the vehicle, with NASCAR confirming post-race that Joe Gibbs Racing were now set to be hit with a penalty as a result.

"Post-race inspection in the Xfinity Series garage concluded without issue, confirming Mayer as the race winner," NASCAR wrote.

"The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, driven by Taylor Gray, had one lug nut not safe and secure, which will result in a monetary fine."

Joe Gibbs Racing set for punishment

The exact amount that Joe Gibbs Racing are fined will be revealed when this weekend's penalty report drops. However, if we look at previous penalties for this type of infringement, we can get a good idea of the sort of sum they are going to have to cough up.

Several punishments have already been issued this season for similar infringements, including to Joe Gibbs Racing themselves.

Back in March, two of Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series cars were fined $5000 each for lug nut infractions at Phoenix Raceway under Sections 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

Under the same sections of the rule book, later that month, four Xfinity Series teams were hit with penalties following post-race inspection at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On that occasion, once again, each team in question was hit with a $5000 fine.

The most recent punishment for such an infringement came in June at Mexico City, with Joe Gibbs Racing once again the culprits.

On that occasion, it was also the No. 54 of Taylor Gray that had been found to have one lug nut unsecured.

