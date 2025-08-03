close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
An image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch facing punishment as Cup Series star makes retirement reveal

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch facing punishment as Cup Series star makes retirement reveal

An image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is facing a punishment from NASCAR after a big incident at Iowa Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin makes NASCAR retirement reveal ahead of Iowa

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has made an intriguing retirement reveal ahead of this weekend's action at Iowa.

➡️ READ MORE

Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

23XI chief Michael Jordan has been issued a clear instruction to stay away from NASCAR races.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty at Iowa

A NASCAR Cup Series team has been hit with a double punishment at Iowa Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

Team Penske NASCAR star set for new race seat after 2025 season

Austin Cindric has been linked with a race move outside of NASCAR at the end of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Michael Jordan Team Penske Austin Cindric
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him

  • 43 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up

NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

  • Today 12:00
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x