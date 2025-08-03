close global

NASCAR Race Today: Iowa start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Race Today: Iowa start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

An image of Kyle Larson driving in NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series action hits Iowa Speedway today, Sunday, August 3, for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350.

The 350-lap race marks just the second time that the Cup Series has raced at the track, although the Xfinity and Truck Series have a longer history on the 0.875-mile oval.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson and Byron denied pole as Joe Gibbs Racing star stuns at Iowa

Of course, last year's race was won by Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney taking the victory ahead of Hendrick Motorsports duo William Byron and Chase Elliott.

That race saw 17 lead changes among nine different drivers, and eight cautions, so it could well be a dramatic 350 laps of action to come.

With that said, let's get into the important details you need ahead of today's action.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

NASCAR Cup Series - Iowa race start times

The 350-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, known as the Iowa Corn 350, is set to start on Sunday, August 3, at 3:30pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Race Start Time
New York, NY (ET)3:30 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)3:30 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)3:30 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)3:30 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)3:30 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)2:30 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)2:30 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)2:30 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)2:30 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)2:30 PM
Denver, CO (MT)1:30 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)1:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)1:30 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)1:30 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)12:30 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)12:30 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)12:30 PM
Portland, OR (PT)12:30 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)12:30 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)4:30 PM
London, GB (BST)8:30 PM
Madrid, ES (CEST)9:30 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST)5:30 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST)3:30 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)5:00 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR Iowa race live on TV and streaming today

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway is set to be broadcast live on USA Network in the United States, with live streaming available via the NBC Sports App.

In-car camera footage can also be viewed via HBO Max.

Radio coverage of the race will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United StatesUSA Network, NBC Sports App
AustraliaFox Sports Australia
United KingdomViaplay Group
CanadaTSN, RDS
SpainDAZN
FranceMediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
GermanyMore Than Sports, Sport1
BelgiumZiggo Sport
BrazilBandriantes
MENAAbu Dhabi Media
NetherlandsZiggo Sport (Liberty Global)
ItalyMola TV
PortugalSport TV
SingaporeMola TV
JapanGaora
ChinaHuya, Bilibili
Hong KongPCCW
HungaryNetwork4
TurkeySaran Media International

READ MORE: Team Penske NASCAR star set for new race seat after 2025 season

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa will require 350 laps to complete..

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

Sunday, August 3rd, 2025.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa on?

USA Network will broadcast the race, as well as NBC Sports App.

Where is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa located?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa is held in Newton, Iowa.

How many miles is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa is 306.25 miles or 492.86 kilometers.

When was the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa first run?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa was the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.

