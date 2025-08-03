NASCAR Race Today: Iowa start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Cup Series action hits Iowa Speedway today, Sunday, August 3, for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350.

The 350-lap race marks just the second time that the Cup Series has raced at the track, although the Xfinity and Truck Series have a longer history on the 0.875-mile oval.

Of course, last year's race was won by Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney taking the victory ahead of Hendrick Motorsports duo William Byron and Chase Elliott.

That race saw 17 lead changes among nine different drivers, and eight cautions, so it could well be a dramatic 350 laps of action to come.

With that said, let's get into the important details you need ahead of today's action.

NASCAR Cup Series - Iowa race start times

The 350-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, known as the Iowa Corn 350, is set to start on Sunday, August 3, at 3:30pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Race Start Time New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4:30 PM London, GB (BST) 8:30 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 9:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 5:30 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:30 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 5:00 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR Iowa race live on TV and streaming today

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway is set to be broadcast live on USA Network in the United States, with live streaming available via the NBC Sports App.

In-car camera footage can also be viewed via HBO Max.

Radio coverage of the race will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States USA Network, NBC Sports App Australia Fox Sports Australia United Kingdom Viaplay Group Canada TSN, RDS Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa will require 350 laps to complete..

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

Sunday, August 3rd, 2025.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa on?

USA Network will broadcast the race, as well as NBC Sports App.

Where is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa located?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa is held in Newton, Iowa.

How many miles is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa is 306.25 miles or 492.86 kilometers.

When was the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa first run?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa was the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.

