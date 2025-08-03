close global

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

The starting lineup has been officially set for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, with Chase Briscoe set to start from pole.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star held off his rivals to take his sixth pole position of the season on Saturday, and will now be hoping he can convert it into his second victory come Sunday evening.

Close behind Briscoe were William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Austin Cindric, who all registered times within one-tenth of the No. 19, whilst Brad Keselowski rounds out the top five of Sunday's lineup after a strong qualifying session.

Elsewhere at Iowa, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley will all start inside the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full lineup below.

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa starting lineup

Pos Driver Team
1Chase Briscoe (No. 19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2William Byron (No. 24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Kyle Larson (No. 5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Austin Cindric (No. 2)Team Penske Ford
5Brad Keselowski (No. 6)RFK Racing Ford
6Ryan Blaney (No. 12)Team Penske Ford
7Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8Chase Elliott (No. 9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10Justin Haley (No. 7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11Denny Hamlin (No. 11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12Josh Berry (No. 21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13Michael McDowell (No. 71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14Joey Logano (No. 22)Team Penske Ford
15Bubba Wallace (No. 23)23XI Racing Toyota
16Alex Bowman (No. 48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17Christopher Bell (No. 20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18Austin Dillon (No. 3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19Cole Custer (No. 41)Haas Factory Team Ford
20Ty Gibbs (No. 54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22Tyler Reddick (No. 45)23XI Racing Toyota
23Zane Smith (No. 38)Front Row Motorsports Ford
24Riley Herbst (No. 35)23XI Racing Toyota
25Erik Jones (No. 43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27Chris Buescher (No. 17)RFK Racing Ford
28Ross Chastain (No. 1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
29John H. Nemechek (No. 42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
31Noah Gragson (No. 4)Front Row Motorsports Ford
32Ty Dillon (No. 10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33Ryan Preece (No. 60)RFK Racing Ford
34Todd Gilliland (No. 34)Front Row Motorsports Ford
35Cody Ware (No. 51)Rick Ware Racing Ford
36Joey Gase (No. 66)Garage 66 Chevrolet
37Kyle Busch (No. 8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

