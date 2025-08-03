NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

The starting lineup has been officially set for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, with Chase Briscoe set to start from pole.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star held off his rivals to take his sixth pole position of the season on Saturday, and will now be hoping he can convert it into his second victory come Sunday evening.

Close behind Briscoe were William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Austin Cindric, who all registered times within one-tenth of the No. 19, whilst Brad Keselowski rounds out the top five of Sunday's lineup after a strong qualifying session.

Elsewhere at Iowa, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley will all start inside the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full lineup below.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Bubba Wallace denied seven-figure payout as officials confirm disqualification decision

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa starting lineup

Pos Driver Team 1 Chase Briscoe (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford 5 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford 6 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford 7 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Justin Haley (No. 7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Josh Berry (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 13 Michael McDowell (No. 71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Joey Logano (No. 22) Team Penske Ford 15 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Cole Custer (No. 41) Haas Factory Team Ford 20 Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Zane Smith (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Riley Herbst (No. 35) 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 26 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Chris Buescher (No. 17) RFK Racing Ford 28 Ross Chastain (No. 1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29 John H. Nemechek (No. 42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Noah Gragson (No. 4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Ryan Preece (No. 60) RFK Racing Ford 34 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Cody Ware (No. 51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Joey Gase (No. 66) Garage 66 Chevrolet 37 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

Related