NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
The starting lineup has been officially set for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, with Chase Briscoe set to start from pole.
The Joe Gibbs Racing star held off his rivals to take his sixth pole position of the season on Saturday, and will now be hoping he can convert it into his second victory come Sunday evening.
Close behind Briscoe were William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Austin Cindric, who all registered times within one-tenth of the No. 19, whilst Brad Keselowski rounds out the top five of Sunday's lineup after a strong qualifying session.
Elsewhere at Iowa, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley will all start inside the top 10.
With that said, let's take a look at the full lineup below.
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Chase Briscoe (No. 19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|William Byron (No. 24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Kyle Larson (No. 5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Austin Cindric (No. 2)
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|6
|Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
|Team Penske Ford
|7
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Chase Elliott (No. 9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|10
|Justin Haley (No. 7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin (No. 11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|12
|Josh Berry (No. 21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|13
|Michael McDowell (No. 71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|Joey Logano (No. 22)
|Team Penske Ford
|15
|Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|16
|Alex Bowman (No. 48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|17
|Christopher Bell (No. 20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|18
|Austin Dillon (No. 3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|19
|Cole Custer (No. 41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|20
|Ty Gibbs (No. 54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|21
|Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Tyler Reddick (No. 45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|23
|Zane Smith (No. 38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|24
|Riley Herbst (No. 35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|25
|Erik Jones (No. 43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|26
|Daniel Suárez (No. 99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|27
|Chris Buescher (No. 17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|28
|Ross Chastain (No. 1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|29
|John H. Nemechek (No. 42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|31
|Noah Gragson (No. 4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|32
|Ty Dillon (No. 10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Ryan Preece (No. 60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|34
|Todd Gilliland (No. 34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|35
|Cody Ware (No. 51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|36
|Joey Gase (No. 66)
|Garage 66 Chevrolet
|37
|Kyle Busch (No. 8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
