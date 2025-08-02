close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looking into the distance with a frown

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson and Byron denied pole as Joe Gibbs Racing star stuns at Iowa

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson and Byron denied pole as Joe Gibbs Racing star stuns at Iowa

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looking into the distance with a frown

After another tense session of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe has taken pole ahead of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

Briscoe was third in practice ahead of the qualifying session, but made sure he was the fastest man on track when it mattered, producing a 23.004-second lap time to wrap up his sixth pole of 2025.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: William Byron beaten as Brad Keselowski snatches early Iowa victory

In doing so, the Joe Gibbs Racing star denied Hendrick Motorsports duo William Byron (-0.084) and Kyle Larson (-0.085), who were both almost one-tenth down on the No. 19 and will now start Sunday's race in second and third, respectively

Elsewhere at Iowa, Team Penske's Austin Cindric qualified in fourth, still within a tenth of Briscoe's leading time, with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five in the No. 6.

One notable absentee from qualifying was two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who suffered a huge, damaging wreck in practice that ruined his No. 8 car. Busch will now start Sunday's race at the rear of the field.

With that said, let's get into the full results and times from qualifying below.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Iowa?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Iowa Speedway, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Lap Time / Gap
1Chase Briscoe (No. 19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota23.004
2William Byron (No. 24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.084
3Kyle Larson (No. 5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.085
4Austin Cindric (No. 2)Team Penske Ford+0.097
5Brad Keselowski (No. 6)RFK Racing Ford+0.115
6Ryan Blaney (No. 12)Team Penske Ford+0.147
7Carson Hocevar (No. 77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.155
8Chase Elliott (No. 9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.161
9AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.170
10Justin Haley (No. 7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.194
11Denny Hamlin (No. 11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.215
12Josh Berry (No. 21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford+0.226
13Michael McDowell (No. 71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.234
14Joey Logano (No. 22)Team Penske Ford+0.241
15Bubba Wallace (No. 23)23XI Racing Toyota+0.243
16Alex Bowman (No. 48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.251
17Christopher Bell (No. 20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.264
18Austin Dillon (No. 3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.274
19Cole Custer (No. 41)Haas Factory Team Ford+0.282
20Ty Gibbs (No. 54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.302
21Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.304
22Tyler Reddick (No. 45)23XI Racing Toyota+0.318
23Zane Smith (No. 38)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.334
24Riley Herbst (No. 35)23XI Racing Toyota+0.359
25Erik Jones (No. 43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.361
26Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.392
27Chris Buescher (No. 17)RFK Racing Ford+0.394
28Ross Chastain (No. 1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.398
29John H. Nemechek (No. 42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.435
30Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet+0.455
31Noah Gragson (No. 4)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.505
32Ty Dillon (No. 10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.522
33Ryan Preece (No. 60)RFK Racing Ford+0.591
34Todd Gilliland (No. 34)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.627
35Cody Ware (No. 51)Rick Ware Racing Ford+0.629
36Joey Gase (No. 66)Garage 66 Chevrolet+2.133
37Kyle Busch (No. 8)Richard Childress Racing ChevroletNo Time

NASCAR HEADLINES: Bubba Wallace denied seven-figure payout as officials confirm disqualification decision

Related

NASCAR Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Hendrick Motorsports Team Penske
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him

  • 43 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up

NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

  • Today 12:00
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x