NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson and Byron denied pole as Joe Gibbs Racing star stuns at Iowa
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson and Byron denied pole as Joe Gibbs Racing star stuns at Iowa
After another tense session of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe has taken pole ahead of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.
Briscoe was third in practice ahead of the qualifying session, but made sure he was the fastest man on track when it mattered, producing a 23.004-second lap time to wrap up his sixth pole of 2025.
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: William Byron beaten as Brad Keselowski snatches early Iowa victory
In doing so, the Joe Gibbs Racing star denied Hendrick Motorsports duo William Byron (-0.084) and Kyle Larson (-0.085), who were both almost one-tenth down on the No. 19 and will now start Sunday's race in second and third, respectively
Elsewhere at Iowa, Team Penske's Austin Cindric qualified in fourth, still within a tenth of Briscoe's leading time, with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five in the No. 6.
One notable absentee from qualifying was two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who suffered a huge, damaging wreck in practice that ruined his No. 8 car. Busch will now start Sunday's race at the rear of the field.
With that said, let's get into the full results and times from qualifying below.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Iowa?
After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Iowa Speedway, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Lap Time / Gap
|1
|Chase Briscoe (No. 19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|23.004
|2
|William Byron (No. 24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.084
|3
|Kyle Larson (No. 5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.085
|4
|Austin Cindric (No. 2)
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.097
|5
|Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.115
|6
|Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.147
|7
|Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.155
|8
|Chase Elliott (No. 9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.161
|9
|AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.170
|10
|Justin Haley (No. 7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.194
|11
|Denny Hamlin (No. 11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.215
|12
|Josh Berry (No. 21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|+0.226
|13
|Michael McDowell (No. 71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.234
|14
|Joey Logano (No. 22)
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.241
|15
|Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.243
|16
|Alex Bowman (No. 48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.251
|17
|Christopher Bell (No. 20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.264
|18
|Austin Dillon (No. 3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.274
|19
|Cole Custer (No. 41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|+0.282
|20
|Ty Gibbs (No. 54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.302
|21
|Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.304
|22
|Tyler Reddick (No. 45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.318
|23
|Zane Smith (No. 38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.334
|24
|Riley Herbst (No. 35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.359
|25
|Erik Jones (No. 43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.361
|26
|Daniel Suárez (No. 99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.392
|27
|Chris Buescher (No. 17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.394
|28
|Ross Chastain (No. 1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.398
|29
|John H. Nemechek (No. 42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.435
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.455
|31
|Noah Gragson (No. 4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.505
|32
|Ty Dillon (No. 10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.522
|33
|Ryan Preece (No. 60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.591
|34
|Todd Gilliland (No. 34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.627
|35
|Cody Ware (No. 51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|+0.629
|36
|Joey Gase (No. 66)
|Garage 66 Chevrolet
|+2.133
|37
|Kyle Busch (No. 8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|No Time
NASCAR HEADLINES: Bubba Wallace denied seven-figure payout as officials confirm disqualification decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him
- 43 minutes ago
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
- Today 14:00
NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026
- Today 13:00
NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
- Today 12:00
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
- Today 04:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july