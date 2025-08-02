NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson and Byron denied pole as Joe Gibbs Racing star stuns at Iowa

After another tense session of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe has taken pole ahead of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

Briscoe was third in practice ahead of the qualifying session, but made sure he was the fastest man on track when it mattered, producing a 23.004-second lap time to wrap up his sixth pole of 2025.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: William Byron beaten as Brad Keselowski snatches early Iowa victory

In doing so, the Joe Gibbs Racing star denied Hendrick Motorsports duo William Byron (-0.084) and Kyle Larson (-0.085), who were both almost one-tenth down on the No. 19 and will now start Sunday's race in second and third, respectively

Elsewhere at Iowa, Team Penske's Austin Cindric qualified in fourth, still within a tenth of Briscoe's leading time, with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five in the No. 6.

One notable absentee from qualifying was two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who suffered a huge, damaging wreck in practice that ruined his No. 8 car. Busch will now start Sunday's race at the rear of the field.

With that said, let's get into the full results and times from qualifying below.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Iowa?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Iowa Speedway, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Lap Time / Gap 1 Chase Briscoe (No. 19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23.004 2 William Byron (No. 24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.084 3 Kyle Larson (No. 5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.085 4 Austin Cindric (No. 2) Team Penske Ford +0.097 5 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) RFK Racing Ford +0.115 6 Ryan Blaney (No. 12) Team Penske Ford +0.147 7 Carson Hocevar (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.155 8 Chase Elliott (No. 9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.161 9 AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.170 10 Justin Haley (No. 7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.194 11 Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.215 12 Josh Berry (No. 21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.226 13 Michael McDowell (No. 71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.234 14 Joey Logano (No. 22) Team Penske Ford +0.241 15 Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.243 16 Alex Bowman (No. 48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.251 17 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.264 18 Austin Dillon (No. 3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.274 19 Cole Custer (No. 41) Haas Factory Team Ford +0.282 20 Ty Gibbs (No. 54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.302 21 Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.304 22 Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.318 23 Zane Smith (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.334 24 Riley Herbst (No. 35) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.359 25 Erik Jones (No. 43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.361 26 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.392 27 Chris Buescher (No. 17) RFK Racing Ford +0.394 28 Ross Chastain (No. 1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.398 29 John H. Nemechek (No. 42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.435 30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.455 31 Noah Gragson (No. 4) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.505 32 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.522 33 Ryan Preece (No. 60) RFK Racing Ford +0.591 34 Todd Gilliland (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.627 35 Cody Ware (No. 51) Rick Ware Racing Ford +0.629 36 Joey Gase (No. 66) Garage 66 Chevrolet +2.133 37 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet No Time

NASCAR HEADLINES: Bubba Wallace denied seven-figure payout as officials confirm disqualification decision

Related