Kyle Busch facing brutal NASCAR penalty at Iowa

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is facing a brutal penalty after a huge wreck at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.

Practice and qualifying action took place at the track this afternoon, but Busch was involved in a huge wreck in the former, ruining his No. 8 Chevrolet.

At the time of the incident, Busch was the second fastest in practice, but totally lost control of his car as he exited turn four and went into turn one.

Replays of the incident showed the No. 8 take a sharp turn up the track, presumably as Busch tried to make a correction, smashing into the barriers head on as a result and causing huge damage to the car, which also caught flames under the bonnet.

Richard Childress Racing have since shared footage of their team unloading their backup car from the hauler, although it is not confirmed if Busch will run in it, although it seems likely.

Unfortunately for Busch, if he does run in the backup car, the price of his mistake in practice will be a tail-end penalty, with any drivers switching to a backup car during a race weekend sent to the rear ahead of the green flag.

Kyle Busch reacts to Iowa wreck

Fortunately, despite the heavy impact, NASCAR soon confirmed that Busch was seen and released from the infield medical center without injury.

Once checked out, Busch took the time to break down the wreck and what he was feeling from inside the car.

"Yeah I mean just continuing to make changes and try to make improvements to the rear grip and getting the rear of the car more secure everywhere around the corner," Busch explained.

"Literally anywhere that I would push harder, I would feel rear chatter, and felt really good about the changes that we made there, came out of turn four really hot and heavy and hard on it, and then went off into turn one with too much trust."

Busch concluded: "Not real sure how to find more trust when you feel something good in one corner and it's not there in the next."

The incident could not come at a worse time for Busch, who heads into the weekend 81 points below the playoff cut line following Bubba Wallace's win at Indianapolis last Sunday, which locked up another spot.

Busch and the No. 8 team's most realistic chance of making the playoffs is winning a race, but that looks set to be a huge challenge on Sunday with Busch now facing starting the race at the back.

