NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty at Iowa

A NASCAR Cup Series team has been hit with a double penalty at Iowa Speedway after a technical inspection.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series are in action at Iowa this weekend, with Cup practice and qualifying taking place on Saturday before Sunday's main event.

Unfortunately for Garage 66, ahead of the cars taking to the track for the former, their No. 66 Ford, set to be driven this weekend by Joey Gase, has failed technical inspection multiple times, which results in a mandatory double penalty.

As punishment, the team has now had their crew chief ejected for the remainder of this weekend's action and lost their pit stall selection for Sunday's race, as per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass.

What is NASCAR tech?

Every weekend, no matter the race, track, or event, NASCAR requires all Cup Series teams to pass inspection before hitting the circuit.

If a team fails tech on the first instance, it must fix the issue and repeat the process all over again until it passes.

If a car fails once, there is no punishment. However, if you fail twice or more, punishments are handed out, such as in the case of Garage 66 and the No. 66 car above.

According to NASCAR, the point of inspections is to level the sport's playing field as much as possible.

The website also outlines the five stations of a standard inspection, which are as follows:

Station 1: Car is elevated to visually inspect the nose, under the body and inside.

Stations 2-3: Body is visually inspected using a handheld template to ensure the body conforms to regulations.

Station 4: Optical scanning is used to inspect the chassis and body of car.

Station 5: Holding blocks are removed and final safety inspection is done.

