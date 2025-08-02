NASCAR star DENIES joining new team despite official statement

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has been forced to issue an official clarification statement after it was officially announced he had joined a new team.

On Friday, it was revealed that teenage racer Brent Crews had launched a new NASCAR team in the Truck Series, with the outfit set to make their debut next time out at Watkins Glen.

However, as part of the official statement that confirmed the team's formation, Brent Crews Motorsports also claimed that the team were 'uniquely positioned' given that they were a driver-led organization, with full-time Xfinity Series drivers Zilisch and Jesse Love joining Crews as executives within the team.

The press release promised that this would bring a 'forward-thinking, driver perspective' to the leadership within the organization.

Connor Zilisch denies joining new team

However, whilst all that sounded very exciting, particularly given the youth of the drivers involved, it turned out to be too good to be true.

Whether it was a genuine misunderstanding or somebody within their current organizations reminded them of their contractual obligations, Zilisch and Love later clarified that they were, in fact, not officially involved in any capacity with BCM.

"There was a misunderstanding in conversations with Brent’s new truck team and me being an executive," Zilisch wrote on X.

"I’m excited to cheer him on as a friend next weekend at Watkins, and I’m pumped to go for 4 in a row this weekend in Iowa with JRM, Chevy, and Trackhouse!"

A suspiciously similar statement followed from Love: "There was a misunderstanding in conversations talking with Brent about me and Connor’s involvement with his new truck team at WGI,"

"We all share a strong friendship. But I just wanted to be clear I’m not associated with any team outside of RCR or Chevy."

Eventually, Crews himself spoke out, too, stating that whilst Zilisch and Love are great friends, his team had gone 'overboard' in exaggerating their roles within his new organization.

"Connor and Jesse are great friends of mine, but we went a little overboard in exaggerating their roles. To be clear, they have no official capacity, other than they are friends who want me to do well," Crews clarified on X.

BCM will make their debut at Watkins Glen, with Pristine Auction backing the No. 70 Toyota, which is set to be driven by Crews himself.

