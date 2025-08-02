NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Iowa start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Iowa Speedway today, Saturday, August 2, for the HyVee Perks 250.

The 0.875-mile track is set to see 250 laps of racing action this evening, split into stages of 60 laps, 60 laps and 130 laps.

Last time out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, rising star Connor Zilisch took his third consecutive victory and his fifth of the season. However, post-race, all of the talk was surrounding Austin Hill.

After hooking Aric Almirola into the wall with nine laps to go last weekend, Hill has been suspended by NASCAR for one race, replaced this weekend by Austin Dillon in the No. 21.

Watch out for Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar, too, who are also Cup Series drivers set to race in Xfinity this weekend.

With that said, let's get into all of the important details you need to know ahead of today's action.

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Iowa race start times

Saturday's 250-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway, also known as the HyVee Perks 250, starts today (August 2) at 4:30 pm ET.

You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session Start Time New York, NY (ET) 4:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:30 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis live on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races.

Therefore, today's Xfinity Series action from Iowa Speedway is available to watch on The CW.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

